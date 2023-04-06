Ruler of Sharjah opens new mosque to serve 7,000 worshippers

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday opened a new mosque to serve up to 7,000 worshippers in the emirate.

The striking design of Al Dhaid Mosque was inspired by both Fatimid and Ottoman architecture.

The place of worship is located in Al Awaided district of Al Dhaid city.

Sheikh Dr Sultan removed a curtain to mark the opening of the mosque.

He was briefed on its construction and the amenities available to worshippers during his visit.

Speaking of the key role mosques play in communities, Dr Sheikh Sultan pointed to their rich cultural and religious legacy while stressing the need for parents to encourage their children to pray and to follow Allah's guidance.

He also underlined the importance of having libraries in mosques to promote greater understanding of religious texts and to encourage people to acquire further knowledge about their faith.

During the inauguration, Ahmed Al Mukhtar, the preacher at the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, gave a sermon during which he highlighted the benefits and rewards of building mosques and hailed the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah to constrict more places of worship in all parts of the emirate.

A number of officials and dignitaries attended the opening ceremony.