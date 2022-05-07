UAE records lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year

The UAE reported 191 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, its lowest daily tally of infections this year.

New cases have remained below 200 for the past four days, continuing an encouraging trend of low figures during 2022.

A further 235 people recovered from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since March 7

The UAE has recorded 900,026 cases, 883,975 recoveries and 2,302 deaths to date.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 170,219 PCR tests.

More than 157 million tests have been conducted to date under a robust mass-screening programme, which has been central to the country's recovery strategy.

Infection rates had dropped significantly over the course of the year, having exceeded 3,000 in January.