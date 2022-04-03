Coronavirus: UAE reports 298 new cases

The UAE reported 298 new cases of Covid-19 and 678 recoveries on Sunday.

The daily caseload brought the total number of infections to 892,170 and recoveries climbed to 869,993.

Officials said no deaths were reported in the 24-hour period and the overall fatalities remained at 2,302. No deaths have been recorded since March 7.

There are 19,875 active cases in the country.

The latest cases were identified from 282,125 tests. More than 148 million PCR tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

Extensive testing and a nationwide vaccination campaign have helped the Emirates to bring down infections.

More than 24.5 million doses have been administered to date, with about 97.21 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

Ramadan started in the UAE on Saturday, with rules relaxed for worshippers at mosques.