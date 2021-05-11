Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan's King Abdullah II

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, meets with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received a message from Jordan's King Abdullah II on Monday about the latest developments in Jerusalem.

The message was relayed by Bisher Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, who met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Al Khasawneh told Sheikh Mohamed about efforts led by King Abdullah to preserve Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the "pivotal role" played by Jordan in protecting the sites in Palestine and preserving the city's identity, Wam reported.

He expressed concern over the acts of violence in occupied East Jerusalem, which have resulted in the injury of civilians.

The Crown Prince reiterated his condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred, and said it was important to end acts of aggression that exacerbate tension in Jerusalem and desecrate the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The leaders also exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings and spoke about the prospects of further strengthening ties between the UAE and Jordan.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

