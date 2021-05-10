UN council members express alarm over Jerusalem violence

Latest: Arab League to meet on Jerusalem after night of rockets and air strikes

Amid renewed violence involving Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Monday, UN Security Council members met for emergency talks.

Council members heard from Tor Wennesland, the UN’s envoy on the stalled Middle East peace process, in private online talks aimed at easing tension in Jerusalem and bringing the chaos under control.

The 15-nation body discussed a statement, drafted by Norway, that called for a halt to Israeli settlement-building, evictions and demolitions and referred to the long-standing goal of a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict.

But the council did not issue a formal statement at the talks, with diplomats saying the US saw public comments as counterproductive. Individual members did, however, release calls for an end to the violence.

Zhang Jun, the UN ambassador for China, which this month holds the council's rotating presidency, was "deeply concerned" by "disturbing" violence involving police and civilians in East Jerusalem, China's mission said in a statement.

“China condemns the violence against civilians, calls on all sides to exercise restraint and refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric and encourages immediate actions towards de-escalation,” said the statement.

“Israeli authorities should take necessary measures to prevent violence, threats and provocations against Muslim worshippers.”

Mr Zhang also criticised the “looming eviction” of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods to make way for Jewish settlers, a focal point for Palestinian anger.

“China urges Israel to cease demolitions, evictions and all settlement activities, in line with its obligations,” the statement added.

Vietnam, a non-permanent council member, posted similar comments on social media.

@ #UNSC mtg today on ME - Palestinian question, 🇻🇳:

➡️ expresses grave concern abt recent devs. in East Jerusalem

➡️ condemns all acts of violence & urges all parties to exercise max restraint

➡️ calls on Israel to stop settlement activities, forced evictions & home demolitions pic.twitter.com/2GvYOQinkm — Viet Nam at UN (NY) (@VietNam_UN) May 10, 2021

Ireland, one of several council members that had called for the talks, said on Twitter it was “deeply concerned about clashes and escalating violence" and urged “leaders on all sides to stand against violence” and to ease tension.

Ireland calls on Israel to ensure its security forces refrain from provocative acts. Those responsible for violations against peaceful protestors must be held to account



Peaceful worshippers must be allowed to exercise their right to freedom of religion, in keeping w/status quo. pic.twitter.com/gZTUEKkGq6 — Ireland at UN (@irishmissionun) May 10, 2021

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for Israel to “cease demolitions and evictions” and for Israeli security forces to “exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly”.

“All leaders have a responsibility to act against extremists and to speak out against all acts of violence and incitement,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on all parties to de-escalate tension in Jerusalem and urged practical steps towards that end.

“We are very focused on the situation in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. We are very deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we are seeing now that need to stop and need to stop immediately,” Mr Blinken said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was also “deeply concerned” about the potential eviction of the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of Jerusalem.

In a call with his Israeli counterpart, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has expressed ‘serious concerns’ about the situation in Jerusalem, including the potential evictions.

US President Joe Biden has not yet commented on the crisis.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

Day 3 stumps New Zealand 153 & 249

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

QUALIFYING RESULTS 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:35.271.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:35.332.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.497.

5. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:35.571.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.815.

7. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:35.963.

8. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:36.046.

9. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:36.065.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:36.242. Eliminated after second session 11. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 1:36.359.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:36.406.

13. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:36.631.

14. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:38.248. Eliminated after first session 15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.075.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.555.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:37.863.

18. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.045.

19. Pietro Fittipaldi, Brazil, Haas Ferrari, 1:38.173.

20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.443.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

