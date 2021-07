Dubai businesses can resume normal operating hours after stay-home orders lifted

na26 corona Commuters cross a busy street in Dubai's old town. Pawan Singh / The National (PAWAN SINGH)

Dubai businesses can return to normal operating hours after stay-home orders in place for three months were lifted this week.

Officials revealed late on Wednesday night that restrictions on movement had been eased following the completion of a national sterilisation programme aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

It means residents - who were told to previously to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am in Dubai - can now venture outside once more.

The decision also affords the opportunity for parts of the economic sector - such as supermarkets, malls and restaurants - to resume their standard timings.

.@Dubai_DED: Following the completion of the National Sterilisation Program, all economic sectors operating in this stage in #Dubai can return to normal working hours as they were before the coronavirus outbreak, while adhering to precautionary measures.https://t.co/ZQJ3zosfTc pic.twitter.com/2ATy2bELvw — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 25, 2020

Infection rates across the Emirates are continuing to decline - with numbers of recoveries now outpacing new cases - but authorities have called on residents and organisations to remain responsible and adhere to safety measures.

Dubai Economy said staff and customers must still wear masks while premises are mandated to have physical distancing safety signs and markings, carry out temperature checks on people entering and conduct regular sterilisation.

The authority also encouraged the use of smart and contactless payment methods provided to help contain the virus.

Dubai Economy reiterated that inspections of premises will continue to be carried out to ensure they are operating in line with Covid-19 safety measures.

Officials urged consumers to report any non-compliance to the Covid-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19