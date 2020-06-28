Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi repatriates 180,000 blue-collar workers after free testing

The government revealed the scale of its efforts to return residents home

Image 1 of 10

na08 MAY india repatriation NEW Nearly 400,000 Indians have left the UAE for India since repatriation flights started in May. AFP (KARIM SAHIB)

The National
Jun 28, 2020

Abu Dhabi's government flew 180,000 labourers home in the past three months in one of the largest operations of its kind.

Officials said blue-collar workers were repatriated following negative tests for Covid-19.

The huge repatriation campaign - the extent of which was not revealed at the time - came after officials last week said 570,000 people had been tested in the Mussaffah industrial district of the capital.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee said it had "co-ordinated repatriation flights for more than 180,000 workers during the past three months, after ensuring that these people were free from infection, and had received all their dues".

Prior to flights home, officials said they arranged "accommodation and food for workers who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, ensuring that all workers get their wages, dues and all other rights".

The committee did not list the countries that the flights were arrange to, but the district is home to thousands of Indian, Pakistan and Bangladeshi construction and industrial workers, among many other nationalities.

The testing operation in Mussaffah saw streets and public areas sprayed with disinfectant, while police enforced strict 6pm to 6am movement restrictions at one stage.

Thousands of residents were tested around the clock, as medics and officers went door to door to ensure no one was missed.

A similar operation in high density areas of downtown Abu Dhabi sees emergency teams going from building to building to test families and identify Covid-19 carriers.

Pakistan ends UAE repatriation mission - in pictures

Image 1 of 8

na pic Consul general Ahmed Amjad Ali speaks to journalists and residents during the campaign to repatriate Pakistani expats. Reem Mohammed / The National (Reem Mohammed)

Updated: June 28th 2020, 1:14 PM
THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Company profile

Date started: 2015

Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki

Based: Dubai

Sector: Online grocery delivery

Staff: 200

Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

Nepotism is the name of the game

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad. 

MATCH INFO

Everton v Tottenham, Sunday, 8.30pm (UAE)

Match is live on BeIN Sports

RESULTS

Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m
Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).
Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar
Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m
Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston
Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m
Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh
UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m
Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby
Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m
Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David
Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m
Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden
Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m
Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

What is a Ponzi scheme?

A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

RESULT

Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1
Leeds: Rodrigo (59')
Man City: Sterling (17')

Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

EDITOR'S PICKS