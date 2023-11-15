President Sheikh Mohamed says Dubai Airshow's success reflects UAE's global standing

President Sheikh Mohamed has said the Dubai Airshow embodies the UAE's position as a leading force in the global aviation industry.

Sheikh Mohamed made the comments as he visited the show, which has been taking place in Dubai since Monday.

He also emphasised the importance of the aviation industry, which has the knock-on effect of stimulating growth in several related sectors.

"The continuous success the air show achieves is an embodiment of the UAE's position as an influential partner in the aviation industry," said Sheikh Mohamed, in comments carried by state news agency Wam.

"The exhibition is a global platform that brings together decision makers, sector leaders, experts and stakeholders who discuss the latest innovative solutions and future trends in developing the world of aviation and creating a better future for this sector.

"The aviation sector represents one of the most important vital fields that stimulate and support the growth of many sectors related to this industry."

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Dubai Airshow is taking place at Al Maktoum International Airport until November 17.