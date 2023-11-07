President Sheikh Mohamed receives Global Faith Leaders Summit participants

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday welcomed those participating in the Global Faith Leaders Summit on Climate Action, which took place in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed commended the guests for their signing of the Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement for Cop28.

Sheikh Mohamed said the statement sends an important global message advocating enhanced participation and the unification of international climate action aimed at achieving a better future for humanity.

He emphasised the significant role of faith leaders in instilling awareness and shared social responsibility for environmental protection, acknowledging their considerable influence within their communities.

The summit was organised by the Muslim Council of Elders in collaboration with the Cop28 Presidency, the UN Environment Programme and the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.

In attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs; and a number of senior officials, guests and citizens.