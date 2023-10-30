Sheikh Mohammed unveils new government housing plan for Emiratis

The UAE Cabinet has set out new federal laws for housing in the Emirates and an agreement on air services with Iran.

The announcements were made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday afternoon.

The new policies are being introduced to provide more flexibility for citizens when it comes to "transferring, reselling or mortgaging their government-owned residences".

ترأست اليوم اجتماعاً لمجلس الوزراء بقصر الوطن بالعاصمة أبوظبي أقررنا خلاله أجندة الاجتماعات السنوية لحكومة الإمارات والتي تضم الوزارات والهيئات الاتحادية والمجالس التنفيذية والدوائر المحلية وأهم 500 شخصية حكومية في الدولة والتي ستعقد في السابع من نوفمبر القادم.



الاجتماعات… pic.twitter.com/ZqGlf7tI20 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 30, 2023

"Today, we approved new policies during the Cabinet meeting regarding the federal housing sector in the country," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"These policies aim to provide flexibility for citizens in transferring, reselling or mortgaging their government-owned residences in case of a change in their housing location or the need for a new residence.

"Additionally, there are policies related to the flexibility of loans granted to citizens, all part of the continuous development of the federal housing system for the people in the country."

The new law on federal housing was among a series of announcements by the UAE Cabinet on Monday.

Also announced was an agreement with Iran regarding air services between the countries.

"We approved an agreement on air services with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the two regions and for regions beyond them," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Additionally, we ratified an agreement with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Co-operation Council regarding hosting the Gulf Academy for Security and Strategic Studies, which will be based in the UAE.

"These agreements underscore our commitment to fostering regional co-operation and enhancing strategic initiatives for mutual benefit."

Government gatherings

The agenda for the annual meeting of the UAE government was also ratified.

"We approved the agenda for the annual meetings of the UAE government, which include ministries, federal entities, executive councils, local departments and the top 500 government officials in the country," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Read More UAE plans cybersecurity vision for next 50 years

The annual meetings are scheduled to take place on November 7.

"The annual meetings of the UAE government serve as the largest national forum for decision-makers in the country," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"They represent a moment for self-assessment, reviewing our achievements and diagnosing our future priorities.

"It's a collaborative effort to fulfil the aspirations of our people within the framework of one national team."

New foundation

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the appointment of Thani Al Zayoudi as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Foundation, with Dr Maha Barakat as vice chairman.

"The new foundation is responsible for regulating and licensing all medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, cosmetic, biotic products, and more," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"It aims to establish and manage a national system to trace medical products from the manufacturer to the consumer, ensuring their quality and safeguarding the public health of the community."