Abu Dhabi launches Al Dhafra marina projects to create jobs and boost trade and tourism

Two marina developments have been launched in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region as part of a maritime master plan created to generate jobs, boost trade and tourism and promote local heritage.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra, opened Sila Community Harbour and Al Fayiyi Island Marina on Friday, state news agency Wam reported.

They are part of a series of marina projects from the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the new-look Sila Community Harbour, which features two sets of pontoons for 64 fishing boats and private vessels, a dhow quay wall and 68 wet berths, along with a fishing market, an administration building and a restaurant.

He was also briefed on the new Al Fayiyi Island Marina, which boasts a navigational canal 500 metres long and 35 metres wide, a 220-metre road connecting the land to the basin, a 1.5-metre-deep basin for mooring and handling boats, 26 wet berths, solar lighting, a dhow ramp, a slipway, and a ramp for navigational aids in the canal, providing safe access to and from Al Fayiyi Island for residents and visitors.

Read More Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa International Festival

Sheikh Hamdan praised the UAE leadership for their work in supporting the development of the vast Al Dhafra region through infrastructure projects encouraging a growth in trade, industry and tourism.

Al Dhafra, in the western region of Abu Dhabi, accounts for about two-thirds of the emirate by total area, made up of sprawling desert, beaches and a network of islands.

Distinguished destination

“Today's inaugurations mark an important milestone in enhancing the commercial, economic, maritime and logistical capabilities of the Al Dhafra Region, elevating its position as a distinguished maritime destination,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“These development projects contribute to strengthening the local fishing sector and advancing a sustainable maritime community, but they also significantly promote economic diversification and create new investment opportunities in the UAE and the region.”

Mohamed Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the two schemes would boost transport links and improve quality of life for residents.

“These projects are not only pivotal for their role in preserving local heritage and creating economic opportunities, but also for providing improved access to our maritime assets,” he said.

“They enable smoother connectivity and promote sustainable mobility, all contributing to a higher quality of life for our community.”

Abu Dhabi Ports Group had earlier announced the completion of improvement works at Mugharraq Port and the provision of free wet and dry parking for residents as part of its efforts to develop the Al Dhafra region and support the local community.

Sheikh Hamdan also inspected Marawah Island, when he directed a study to be conducted to develop the island’s marina.