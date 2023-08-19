World Humanitarian Day: UAE will continue to help less fortunate, says Sheikh Mohammed

The UAE will continue to help the disadvantaged and the underprivileged, and fight poverty in the world, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai on Saturday.

Writing on social media to mark World Humanitarian Day, he said the Emirates supports others to bring hope for a brighter future.

In 2022, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives donated Dh1.4 billion to humanitarian causes in 100 countries which have benefited 102 million people.

"On World Humanitarian Day, we affirm the UAE's message and mission. We continue to consolidate the values of giving in our society. We continue to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate people," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We continue to fight poverty, hunger and ignorance everywhere in our region and the world.

"And we continue to instill hope for a better tomorrow in our Arab societies."

في اليوم العالمي للعمل الإنساني نؤكد رسالة الإمارات ورسالتنا : مستمرون في ترسيخ قيم العطاء في مجتمعنا .. مستمرون في مد يد العون للشعوب الأقل حظاً .. مستمرون في محاربة الفقر والجوع والجهل في كل مكان في منطقتنا والعالم .. ومستمرون بغرس الأمل بغد أفضل في مجتمعاتنا العربية .. pic.twitter.com/KKgtETnRiS — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 19, 2023

The UN observes World Humanitarian Day on August 19 each year, when a suicide bombing in Baghdad in 2003 claimed 22 lives, including that of Sergio Vieira de Mello, then UN high commissioner for human rights and the head of the UN mission in Iraq.

The campaign aims to bring together the humanitarian community to show the UN's "unwavering commitment to deliver for the communities we serve, no matter who, no matter where and no matter what".

Symbol of giving

Sheikh Mohammed's video was accompanied by clips of the UAE's humanitarian work.

It included messages on screen during the 120-second clip.

"Giving is one of our core values. We rush to help the needy and save the afflicted. We aim to plant the seeds of hope in the middle of darkness," read the messages.

"We seek to feed millions of hungry people, we start initiatives to give the youth knowledge and invest in their abilities, we work for a more stable future with stability for humanity.

"Our message continues – the UAE is a symbol of giving."

Read More My boss died in a Baghdad bombing that changed humanitarian work forever

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, said the UAE aims to reduce poverty, hunger and malnutrition and ease the hardships of people in developing countries.

He said the ERC has expanded its activities and relief operations to improve its response to crises.

“Let us make World Humanitarian Day a time and a platform to collaborate, communicate and co-operate so that we can safeguard the lives of millions of people at risk,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The UAE in July ended a five-month aid operation to assist people in Syria and Turkey affected by the earthquake and aftershocks that shook the region in February.

The UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 2 – launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in response to the disaster – delivered 15,164 tonnes of aid, which included 6,912 tonnes of urgent materials such as tents, basic food and medicine, and 8,252 tonnes transported by four cargo ships.