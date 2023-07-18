Dubai approves planning law to encourage investment and sustainable development

Dubai has approved a new urban planning law that seeks to encourage investment and sustainable development.

Under the new law, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan will be considered the approved structural plan for the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, issued the new law that will regulate urban planning and aims to enhance governance of the planning sector. It will define the responsibilities of related authorities and improve co–operation and integration among them.

It also seeks to improve the efficiency of preparing and implementing plans, strategies and policies related to urban planning.

It will regulate and monitor urban planning activities and ensure they are aligned with adopted plans, strategies and policies, which include preserving the environment, biodiversity and natural resources of the emirate.

The law sets out to help establish an environmental impact assessment and strategic environmental assessment system in Dubai.

Dubai Municipality will have sole responsibility for regulating the urban planning sector in the emirate.

Planning for the next 20 years

Sheikh Mohammed unveiled the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan in January last year, an outline of how the emirate will be developed over the next 20 years or so.

It envisaged large-scale changes to the landscape and skyline and paved the way for the next major residential and economic developments in the city.

The plan divided the city into five key areas of development, each focused on building on the emirate's strengths.

Deira and Bur Dubai will remain the beating heart of tradition, while Downtown Dubai and Business Bay are to act as the emirate's financial centre.

Dubai Marina and JBR will be at the forefront of tourism and entertainment and Expo City Dubai will be the international gateway for exhibitions and events, with Dubai Silicon Oasis a knowledge and innovation centre.

In December, Sheikh Mohammed outlined the next phase of the plan, which will ensure that supply meets demand in the property sector and the development of a 20-minute city, where residents can reach 80 per cent of their daily needs and destinations within 20 minutes on foot or by bicycle.

The plan also calls for high-yield agriculture and farming by identifying suitable locations and developing the infrastructure and facilities required to ensure food security.

Also under the plan, work is under way to develop the town of Hatta into an adventure attraction in the coming years around the existing lake and dam.

In May, Sheikh Mohammed approved a new master plan for Palm Jebel Ali – a luxury lifestyle mega project that will include 80 hotels and resorts, green spaces and other leisure and retail amenities spanning 13.4 square kilometres.

The project will add about 110km of coastline to Dubai, offering beachside living to 35,000 families.