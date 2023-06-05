President Sheikh Mohamed says climate change challenges 'as critical as ever'

President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE remains committed to working with other nations on addressing the critical challenges of climate change.

In a message marking World Environment Day, the UAE leader said international collaboration was more important than ever in addressing environmental issues.

"On World Environment Day, the importance of collective efforts to address the challenges of climate change remains as critical as ever," Sheikh Mohamed said, writing on Twitter.

"The UAE is committed to championing and fostering international collaboration to preserve our environment and ensure a sustainable future for all."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, similarly called for a collaborative effort to address the environmental challenges.

"On World Environment Day, we call for the unification of efforts, energies and resources to preserve our planet, our environment and the diversity of our nature," he said.

"The future of our generations depends on our decisions today."

The UAE hosts Cop28 this year at Expo City Dubai, where the first global stocktake of pledges made by countries under the 2015 Paris Agreement will take place.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Cop28 President-designate, said last month the stocktake at the summit must prove to be a turning point.

“Cop28 needs to deliver an action plan that engages the public and private sectors to achieve transformational results," he said. "This will be underpinned by a robust negotiated response to the Global Stocktake.”

This week'sBonn Climate Change Conference sees negotiators gather for talks that aim to lay the groundwork for Cop28.

The conference marks the halfway point between successive Cop summits and will focus on stepping up what was achieved at Cop27 in Egypt last year and chart a course for agreement at this year's meeting.

Negotiators will tackle issues that are expected to dominate the talks in Dubai such as climate finance, adaptation and measures to cut greenhouse emissions, as well as work to further the loss and damage fund that was established at Cop27.