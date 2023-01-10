South Korean President to begin UAE visit on Saturday

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will embark on an official state visit to the UAE on Saturday.

Mr Yoon will hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed and attend the World Future Energy Summit, which is being held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week from January 16 to 18, during the tour.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Yoon will discuss efforts to bolster co-operation in line with a strategic partnership in place between their nations.

The South Korean leader will meet a number of state officials and visit key development projects during the trip, state news agency Wam said.

Mr Yoon was elected as President of the Asian country in March.

The UAE and South Korea are working to strengthen bilateral ties.

In December, Sheikh Mohamed met Kim Dae-ki, a special envoy of the South Korean President, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Dae-ki delivered a written message from Mr Yoon, which spoke of the friendship between the nations, and the co-operation and opportunities to develop them further within the framework of the two countries' strategic partnership.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of expanding current co-operation and partnership between the UAE and South Korea, especially in economy, trade, investment, energy in its various traditional and renewable sectors, advanced technology and other fields that relate to economic diversification plans and building a knowledge-based economy that have been adopted by both countries.