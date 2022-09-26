President Sheikh Mohamed meets Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

President Sheikh Mohamed received Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Al Shati Palace on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Ismail to the UAE and said he hoped the visit would strengthen bilateral relations.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and wished him good health and happiness.

He also wished for further progress and prosperity for the people of Malaysia.

Read More President Sheikh Mohamed meets Saudi Arabia's deputy defence minister

During the meeting, the leaders discussed ways to further co-operate and build partnerships in trade, renewable energy, food security and other sectors that will help enable a sustainable future.

They reviewed a number of regional and international developments and exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Mr Ismail expressed his appreciation for his warm reception and his happiness on meeting Sheikh Mohamed.

He said his country was keen to co-operate with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and other officials as well as the delegation accompanying Mr Ismail.