Future Emirati leaders sent to UK's Sandhurst for summer training

The UAE is sending future Emirati leaders to the UK military's Sandhurst academy for an exclusive summer leadership programme.

Aqdar, the Khalifa Empowerment Programme, is hosting the fourth edition of the Empowering Future Leaders summer camp at the British Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The initiative is to help the next generation acquire leadership and personal skills from one of the best institutions in the world.

The camp, which runs from July 31 to August 15, will facilitate international exchange between those taking part, who will share knowledge, experiences and dialogue on several topics of importance.

There are 104 male and female participants taking part in the camp, which is delivered under the supervision of academics and experts from Sandhurst.

Among the participants, which include UK students, are students from the military and police academies in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, in addition to Zayed II Military College, Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College, as well as groups of Emirati youth.

The initiative offers Emirati youth tools to enhance their self-confidence to achieve aspirations, foster leadership skills such as the ability to carry discussions, engage in active listening, and work under pressure as part of the Pressure and Leadership Development programme.

It will also allow participants to overcome challenges, emphasise leadership and military skills and recognise relative values.

"It makes a huge difference," said Dr Ibrahim Aldabal, chief executive of Aqdar, of the programme.

"It builds character and will help prepare them for the future. They will be able to understand and read different situations and plan accordingly.

"They will learn basic leadership skills."

Known as one of the world's most prominent military academies, Sandhurst has been described as the place where future leaders get to know each other.

Established in 1812, it trains about 1,500 foreign students every year to be military leaders, including members of royal families from the Middle East.

Notable graduates from the UAE include President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.