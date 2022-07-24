Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approves 2,000 plots of land in Dubai for Emirati housing

A housing community for Emiratis will be built in the Dubai desert, with families given the chance to build their homes.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has made 2,000 plots of land available in the Umm Nahad Fourth district. The area is between Al Qudra and Al Ain roads, to the south of Al Qudra lakes.

Interest-free loans of up to Dh1 million ($270,000) will give families the opportunity to construct their property.

“It is part of His Highness's keenness to enhance family stability and provide the highest standards of living for citizens,” Dubai Executive Council said in a statement.

Emiratis can apply for a plot in the new development.

“These plots will be distributed starting from Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to eligible citizens who have got approvals from Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment through the Maskani app, which allows citizens to select the sites of plots that suit them,” the statement said.

“A variety of initiatives have been endorsed to assist citizens to build their residential villas in Dubai.”

This includes exemption from mortgage fees and exempting citizens building homes for the first time from electricity connection fees, provided the construction cost does not exceed Dh4m.

Last year, Sheikh Mohammed said Dh65 billion ($17bn) will be spent over 20 years to ensure UAE nationals in Dubai have high quality homes.

“Quality housing is a dignity and a right for all,” he said at the time.

The project is part of the broader Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, which seeks to significantly expand the city and “make Dubai the best city for living in the world”, the Executive Council said.

