Sheikh Hamdan approves Dh44m in benefits for Dubai's Emirati people of determination

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved a new social benefits package for Emirati people of determination who live in the emirate.

The benefits, worth Dh44 million ($11.2m), were approved under directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The money will contribute to Emirati people of determination so that they can have a fulfilling and high quality of life, and also participate in the formation of the UAE's future.

People receiving the benefits will be under 60, and have a physical or mental impairment that means they need the support of others.

"We are seeking to further enhance all services provided to our citizens as part of achieving our goal of providing them with the highest quality of life possible," said Sheikh Hamdan said on his website.

The social benefits covered by the decision include fees for kindergarten, schools, university programmes, and training and rehabilitation centres as well as the costs of providing shadow teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign-language interpreters.

Read more Dubai government pension plan will enrol foreign workers in stages

The benefits also cover assistive devices, the modification of vehicles and various means of transportation plus the costs of equipping the workplace to accommodate people with various types of disabilities.

The number of recipients of these new benefits will gradually increase in the future, according to the statement.

A new committee was created this year under the direction of Sheikh Mohammed. The Higher Committee to Protect the Rights of People of Determination, includes representatives of the relevant authorities as well as those representing disabled people.

The committee oversees all affairs concerning disabled people in Dubai, and implement policies, plans and initiatives aimed at protecting their rights.

It also proposes legislation aimed at protecting the rights of people with disabilities and integrating them into society.

A guide to Emirati benefits in the private sector: in pictures