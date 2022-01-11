Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes South Korea's new UAE envoy

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the importance of bolstering ties with South Korea at a swearing in ceremony for the country's new ambassador to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Lee Seok-gu at an event held at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday.

He wished the envoy success in his mission to forge closer links between the nations, particularly in trade and the economy.

The ambassador credited the UAE for being a model of sustainable development in the region and praised its positive impact across the world, highlighting its humanitarian efforts to support communities in need.

Read More Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets new ambassadors to the UAE

The reception was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Airports and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence; and a number of senior officials.

A group of newly-appointed judges at Dubai Courts also took their oath before Sheikh Mohammed on Tuesday.