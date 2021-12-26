Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Moroccan prime minister

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, hosted Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch in the capital on Saturday.

The leaders discussed efforts to further bolster long-standing ties between the nations.

Mr Akhannouch conveyed the greetings of King Mohammed VI to President Sheikh Khalifa and wished for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his warmest regards to the Moroccan monarch and wished him continued good health and further development for his nation.

The leaders explored ways to strengthen co-operation, especially in the areas of investment and the economy, for the benefit of both countries.

They reviewed the latest developments in the region and spoke about international issues.

The talks also touched on the success of Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of the participation of countries in the Arab world.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita also attended the meeting.