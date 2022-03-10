Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Albanian Prime Minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met with Albania's Prime Minister at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ruler welcomed Edi Rama, who visited Expo for Albania's National Day, and spoke about the developing relations between the two countries.

Mr Rama expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and meeting Sheikh Mohammed.

During the tour of the Albania pavilion in the Mobility District, both leaders were briefed on the features available for visitors to view.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the pavilions of Poland, Belgium and Thailand to learn about the cultural and environmental aspects of each nation.

Expo 2020 Dubai is due to end on March 31.

