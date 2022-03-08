Expo 2020 visitor numbers jump by 1 million to cross 17 million visits

There has been a surge of visits at Expo 2020 with numbers crossing the 17 million mark as the mega event nears the finish line.

The total number of visits reached 17,434,222 with organisers describing this as “phenomenal increase” of 1.4 million visits in a single week.

“We have said from the start that the numbers typically ramp up towards the end of Expo," said Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, on Tuesday.

"We have been talking about the ‘now or never,' clearly that message is landing with people."

The rising number of international tourists to Dubai has contributed to higher Expo footfall as the tourism industry recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, Dubai welcomed more than 979,700 international tourists, a growth of 116.6 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to the emirate's Department of Economy and Tourism.

The number of rooms reserved overnight crossed 3 million, a growth of 14.7 per cent, over the same period.

Travellers from Saudi Arabia at more than 105,000 followed by India with 73,000 were the top two tourist groups in Dubai.

Ms McGeachin said it was a combination of international tourists and residents that contributed to the climbing numbers at the Expo site.

“For those on site at the weekend, it was incredible to see the site so busy, every venue busy,” she said.

“People visiting the country pavilions but also seeing people just sitting in the park and the districts and enjoying the atmosphere.”

Interest also built up online with the virtual visits crossing 174 million led by fans who clicked on Live@Expo to watch performances of the Black Eyed Peas, AR Rahman and Coldplay.

The chance to watch famous Emirati singers perform drove followers to pack into, the Al Wasl dome for shows by the legendary singer Mehad Hamad and singer-composer Fayez Al Saeed.

The veteran Emirati folk singer Hamad sang hits from his four-decade-long career.

Young and old fans danced and sang along as he performed hits including Bargen Laah, Wein Yal Ghayeb and Ya Qamar, often accompanied by an oud.

Absent from the stage for over ten years, Hamad’s return to the spotlight was welcomed by excited fans who were enthusiastic in their support.

Al Saeed entertained the crowds with some of his best-known songs, such as Jazak Allah Khayr, Jeetak Ala Al Mawed and Yensa.

One of the UAE’s biggest artists Hussain Al Jassmi, Expo 2020 Dubai ambassador who sang in the Expo anthem This Is Our Time, is due to perform on Wednesday.

Organisers expect the numbers to continue to soar with more activities and events including international gymnastics competitions, music performances and food festivals lined up before the Expo ends on March 31.