Expo 2020 Dubai: Kuwait brings colour and culture to national day celebrations

Kuwait celebrated its 61st national day with colour and culture at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.

Following the flag-raising ceremony in the morning, hundreds watched the parade on Ghaf Avenue, waving Kuwaiti flags as it made its way through the Expo 2020 site.

The highlight of the day saw Amani Al-Hajji, the first female opera singer from the Arabian Gulf, entertain the audience gathered at Al Wasl dome. She was joined by Kuwait’s National TV band and a group of cultural performers.

Dr Hamad Rouh El-Din, Kuwait’s Minister of Information and Culture, attended the day's celebrations, and said the country's pavilion highlighted its Vision 2035 for a sustainable future.

“The Kuwait pavilion reflects the civilisation of the country under the theme ‘New Opportunities for Sustainability’," Dr Rouh El-Din said.

"With over two million visits to the pavilion so far, people have had the opportunity to learn about the history of Kuwait and its present, which is full of urban development, as well as its Vision 2035 for the future, especially in the fields of sustainable ideas and alternative energy sources.”

Located in the Sustainability District, the Kuwait pavilion features the ‘Spring of Life’, an architectural feature inspired by the country’s vision for sustainability and The Envelope, a facade that shimmers and reflects sunlight. There are also authentic Kuwaiti dishes rich with flavour, aromas and spices for visitors to enjoy.

