Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Posting images from the visit on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed described the pavilion as “a unique experience that authentically reflects the kingdom's rich history, its flourishing journey and ambitious vision for the future”.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed was at the UAE pavilion for the launch of the UAE's strategic initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 2050.

The eye-catching Saudi pavilion features a gigantic window that opens to the sky and thousands of crystals inside that are suspended from the ceiling over the escalators.

The pavilion is five-storeys tall and is spread over an area the size of two football fields, making it second only to the UAE pavilion in size.

Visitors will have a different view each time they visit, with stunning designs that shoot multi-coloured bursts of light across sections, such as 8,000 LED floor lights and the world’s largest digital mirror screen.