District 2020: New images show Dubai Expo legacy site

Plans for the Expo 2020 Dubai site are already laid out. All photos: District 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai is just weeks away from opening its doors to the world, but plans for the future of the site have already been laid out.

The experience hub located in the Rove Expo 2020 hotel will show visitors to the event exactly how the area will transform into a functioning part of the emirate once the fanfare has died down.

The location is set to be transformed into a “human-centric” city named District 2020.

Visitors will be able to see how the setting for the World Fair will eventually house a population of up to 145,000 people, along with businesses and public spaces.

“There is nothing traditional or standard about the design-thinking behind the Expo 2020 site,” said Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer.

With a plan for all city living amenities to be available within a 15-minute walk, District 2020 is attempting to set a new standard for urban living, with features such as ultra-fast 5G and autonomous vehicles.

Expo 2020 launches October 1 and will run until March 31.

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

The biog Mission to Seafarers is one of the largest port-based welfare operators in the world. It provided services to around 200 ports across 50 countries. They also provide port chaplains to help them deliver professional welfare services.

