UAE weather forecast: Fog begins to clear after safety alert over hazardous conditions

Thick fog blanketed parts of the UAE on Monday morning, reducing visibility to less than 1,000 metres in some areas.

Murky skies began to clear by 8am in Abu Dhabi, with another hot and humid day in store across the Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Police sent out a mobile phone alert warning of speed limits being reduced to 80 kilometres per hour on some roads due to the dense fog.

Challenging road conditions led to a build-up of traffic on some routes, including Sheikh Zayed Road.

The foggy weather is expected to linger for several days.

The National Centre of Meteorology said fog would persist until 9am and urged motorists to follow traffic regulations in place during periods of poor visibility.

Abu Dhabi Police routinely cuts speed limits on roads during foggy weather.

Temporary limits are displayed on electronic boards on motorways, with fines issued to drivers caught flouting the rules.

The UAE has experienced unstable weather in recent months, with soaring temperatures and high humidity as well as mist, fog and heavy rain.

In its latest five-day forecast, the NCM said fog and mist could persist until at least Thursday.

Visibility could be further reduced by dust storms next week, with winds expected to hit 40kph.

The UAE weather is cooling down as September draws to a close. The lowest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday was 20.7°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6.30am.

Day-time temperatures are expected to drop below 40°C across the UAE this week, dipping to 33°C in Fujairah and below 30°C in the evening.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 38°C in Dubai.

