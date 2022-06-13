UAE weather: thick dust blankets parts of Dubai

Tuesday will be yet another dusty day, as light to moderate winds blow dust and sand, affecting visibility at times.

The mercury will rise even further to hit 44°C in Abu Dhabi, 41°C in Dubai and up to 48°C in the south.

There could be some light rain in the east over the course of the morning. Light to moderate winds will blow dust and sand during the day.

Thick dust blanketed parts of Dubai on Monday evening.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert in the morning, warning the public that dust conditions would persist from 10.30am to 7pm.

“Be on the lookout if you go outdoors as hazardous weather conditions are forecast,” it tweeted in the morning.

The National photographers captured Dubai's skyline covered in dust in the evening. High-rise towers in Dubai Marina and Barsha Height were eclipsed by the dust.

In the past few weeks, dust storms have affected the UAE and much of the Gulf, causing reduced visibility and poor air quality.

The risk of dust and sand will remain for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will fall from Wednesday, to highs of 43°C in Abu Dhabi city and 39°C in Dubai mid-week, before falling to 40°C in the capital and 36°C in Dubai by Friday.