UAE launches virtual summer course for budding YouTube stars

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, tours the New Media Academy in June. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

A unique summer programme has been launched in the UAE to give budding YouTube stars a crash course in content creation.

On Friday, the New Media Academy, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai in June, announced the virtual Youth YouTuber programme.

The two-week course will equip participants with a number of skills to make it big as a digital influencer, including script writing, filming and editing videos.

Taught by expert instructors, students will also be given tips and advice on how to read algorithms to help make their content reach the masses across different social networks.

There will be five identical courses – two in Arabic and three in English – each of which will cater to just 20 students to ensure more one-on-one time with course leaders.

Split into three sections, the digital masterclass will focus on how to create the right kind of content, how to best present yourself on screen, and ways to beat the algorithm to reach your core audience.

Launched in partnership with Nas Academy, part of the Nas Daily Group, the first session will start on July 26 and those interested can register at newmediaacademy.ae.

"With this initiative, we are telling the youth that we believe in them and that we trust their abilities to become responsible content creators,” Rashid Al Awadhi, chief executive of New Media Academy said.

“We believe in their dreams of becoming full-time content creators and we will help them make this a reality.

The programme’s curriculum has been developed by experts in the social media and digital marketing field and aims to provide “career-oriented” guidance for those looking to break the online world.

