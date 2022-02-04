University of Birmingham Dubai launches UK government-backed teacher training programme

A university branch campus in Dubai has been selected as one of six globally to offer an international teaching qualification to develop high-quality teachers.

The UK government announced the University of Birmingham Dubai’s School of Education will be part of the global pilot programme.

The Postgraduate Certificate in Education: Primary (iQTS) programme will be offered at the campus in Academic City from September.

Quote We’re committed to delivering study programmes that give students in Dubai the opportunity to graduate as high-achieving and employable individuals Professor David Sadler, University of Birmingham Dubai

Recognised by the UK's Department for Education as equivalent to English Qualified Teacher Status (QTS), iQTS will be delivered by accredited English Initial Teacher Training (ITT) providers to trainees all over the world.

The programme has been launched to make high-quality teacher training more accessible, especially in countries like the UAE, which boasts a high expatriate population.

Prof David Sadler from the University of Birmingham Dubai said he looks forward to welcoming the first cohort of students later this year.

"We are delighted that our School of Education has been recognised as a global leader in teacher training in being selected as a pilot provider for iQTS," he said.

“We’re committed to delivering study programmes that give students in Dubai the opportunity to graduate as high-achieving and employable individuals.”

Since 2018, the university has offered ITT programmes to students, but this latest offering will allow teacher trainees the chance to build on their skills.

Dr Dawn England, subject head for education at the university, said British higher education produces "some of the world's finest teachers”.

"The University of Birmingham Dubai is the leading provider for [teacher training] in the region," she said.

“This exciting new pilot will allow teachers across the region to benefit from the high-quality training we provide on our new Dubai campus, whilst securing an international qualification to develop their career and help young people get a great start in life.”

Top universities in graduate employability - in pictures