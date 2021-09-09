Vaccinated students head to UAE campuses as universities start new year

A student goes through a sterilisation booth during her drive through graduation from Ajman University on February 10, 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The National

More students are back on campus at UAE universities for in-person learning since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020.

Before the new academic year started, many students in the UAE continued to study online or through a blended learning model.

University administrators said vaccinations are helping students and staff to feel they can safely return to campus.

Quote It is the largest cohort since the pandemic started … a significant increase from last year Tadhg O'Donovan, acting deputy vice principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

At Heriot-Watt University Dubai, almost 90 per cent of their 4,000 students are expected back on campus this week.

Tadhg O’Donovan, acting deputy vice principal at the university, said: “We now expect 90 per cent of our students to return to classes on campus this year.

“It is the largest cohort since the pandemic started … a significant increase from last year.

“There are some exceptions, such as some international students for whom travel restrictions have not yet been lifted.”

The university had initially switched to online learning when the pandemic started and later moved to a blended learning model in September 2020.

All universities in the UAE have had to implement specific protocols to keep staff and students safe.

"In a post-pandemic world, all educational institutions are faced with challenges such as timetabling to ensure classes are staggered. We also have to do crowd management in common areas such as entry points, cafeterias and in elevators,” Mr O’Donovan said.

High vaccination rates and regular sanitisation of classrooms are making students feel safer on campus, say university chiefs. Sarah Dea / The National

While preparing for the return of students, another challenge was creating a sanitisation roster and making sure classrooms were disinfected after each lecture, he said.

This term, almost all of the 14,000 students at UAE University are back on campus. They study in groups and at different times of the day or week to avoid large gatherings.

Emmanuel Rick Almeida, 20, an Indian third-year student at Murdoch University, attended online classes last year after his university moved to remote learning.

The cybersecurity and forensics student was excited to return to face-to-face classes this week.

"We did not have a choice last year because the university was offering online learning due to Covid-19 cases," Mr Almeida said. “I am back for in-person classes now."

The student has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and prefers to be on campus, describing online classes as boring.

“During in-person classes you can understand the topic better and ask questions and clear doubts."

Some universities are keeping online learning for situations when too many students would need to be in one room.

Dr Naeema Al Darmaki, dean of student life at UAE University, said that classes with more than 35 students were moved online automatically to keep students safe.

"Our concern comes from when students get together. We make sure we have allocated places in case someone has been a primary or secondary contact," Dr Al Darmaki said.

The university organises regular risk meetings and focuses on data collection to ensure safety, she said.

Dr Khaled Assaleh, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Ajman University.

At Ajman University, the number of students who returned to campus for face-to-face classes doubled this year.

Last year, only 10 per cent of the 6,000 students enrolled at the university attended in-person classes while up to 20 per cent of students were on campus this term.

"A university without students is missing a major component, which is the physical presence of students. It brings life to the university," said Dr Khaled Assaleh, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Ajman University.

This year, most practical sessions will be held on campus, but theoretical classes will stay predominantly online.

"Vaccination has definitely helped to get students back to campus. No one can enter the campus unless they are vaccinated or have an exemption," Dr Assaleh said.

The university encouraged students to get the Covid-19 vaccine and organised raffles and prizes for immunised students who reported their status on the university's system.

Canadian University Dubai has also seen more immunised students filling classrooms.

"As we continue to implement the health and safety guidelines of the Ministry of Education and other relevant national authorities, we are seeing student presence on campus increase on a daily basis," said Dr Rami El Khatib, vice president of student affairs at Canadian University Dubai.

"With this positive trend, we hope that at least 90 per cent of CUD students will be back to campus-based learning by the end of the current enrolment period."

University of Birmingham Dubai will be resuming classes on September 19 and is looking forward to welcoming larger numbers at the new campus.

"We are looking forward to a large number of new and returning students joining us on campus this term," said Chris Taylor, head of student recruitment at the university.

"We are in the fortunate position of having a brand-new campus, which will have a capacity of more than 2,000 students when it opens.

"The purpose-built facilities offer a huge amount of space, so we are in a good position to ensure all guidelines and regulations around social distancing are met."

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

You Were Never Really Here Director: Lynne Ramsay Starring: Joaquim Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov Four stars

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK finance minister George Osbourne reforms stamp duty, replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The specs: Audi e-tron Price, base: From Dh325,000 (estimate) Engine: Twin electric motors and 95kWh battery pack Transmission: Single-speed auto Power: 408hp Torque: 664Nm Range: 400 kilometres

A German university was a good fit for the family budget Annual fees for the Technical University of Munich - £600 Shared rental accommodation per month depending on the location ranges between £200-600 The family had budgeted for food, books, travel, living expenses - £20,000 annually Overall costs in Germany are lower than the family estimated As proof that the student has the ability to take care of expenses, international students must open a blocked account with about £8,640 Students are permitted to withdraw £720 per month

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m; Winner: Gurm, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Al Nafece, Al Muatasm Al Balushi, Mohammed Ramadan 6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Adrie de Vries, Ibrahim Aseel 6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Ottoman, Adrie de Vries, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Liwa Oasis – Group 2 (PA) 300,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Hakeemat Muscat, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Ganbaru, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

Gorillaz

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

