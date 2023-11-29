Cop28: Moving from talk to action

In a matter of days, the UAE will become a hub for world leaders and industry pioneers at what may be the most pivotal conference of our generation. This 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention (COP) stands as a landmark event, revealing the outcomes of the inaugural five-yearly Global Stocktake conducted by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

With visionary leadership, the UAE is poised to redefine Cop28, centering discussions on actionable steps and practical solutions to propel the world toward a net-zero future. Guided by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the President-Designate of Cop28—also serving as UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar, and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)—Cop28 is committed to unparalleled inclusivity.

Partnership and inclusivity

Dr. Sultan's extensive global engagements have rallied diverse stakeholders, broadening Cop28's scope to integrate collaboration from the private sector and the energy industry. This wide-ranging cooperation is pivotal in reducing emissions and accelerating the energy transition. Leveraging the knowledge, capabilities, and economic contributions of the industrial and energy sectors is critical to decarbonization efforts.

Amid the sharpened focus on the goals of the Paris Agreement and prevailing concerns over the shortfall in targets, countries will convene to deliberate urgent actions needed to realign with the objective of limiting greenhouse gas emissions to prevent global temperatures from increasing more than 2 °C above the benchmark.

Cop28 carries the potential to encourage technological advancements, fostering more efficient and cost-effective solutions for a sustainable energy future. Embracing innovation and sharing best practices are integral to overcoming challenges, optimizing renewable energy sources, and ensuring a swift transition to a cleaner, greener world.

Clean and low carbon energy

The UAE, through its Energy Strategy 2050, has set ambitious targets to raise its clean energy share in the power mix. By 2030, it expects to reach a total capacity of 14GW in clean power and aims to derive 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2050.

Already, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai is poised to become the world's largest single-site solar park by 2030, with a planned capacity of 5GW. Additionally, it hosts the first industrial-scale, solar-driven green hydrogen facility in the Middle East and North Africa, a collaborative effort between Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Expo 2020 Dubai, and Siemens Energy.

These forward-thinking projects position the UAE as a natural hub for innovation. Siemens Energy's plan to establish its Innovation Center within Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi further underscores this commitment. This center, one of four globally, will focus on accelerating the journey to Net Zero through technology development, collaborative research, knowledge exchange, local capacity building, and employment opportunities.

Transitioning to net-zero energy is an aspirational goal shared by all nations. However, this transition is a process, not an overnight achievement. Each country progresses through its distinct energy transition stages, encountering unique challenges and opportunities. Therefore, progress must outweigh the pursuit of perfection.

We must acknowledge the important role that natural gas plays in the energy transition. It will provide affordable, efficient, energy security around the world for years to come. By leveraging our modern technology, the Hamriyah Independent Power Plant in Sharjah is one of the most efficient gas turbines in the region. When compared with coal, the use of gas turbines reduces carbon emissions by over 50%. With technologies like Direct Air Capture and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage, we can further reduce the carbon cost of these resources.

But we must also keep an eye on the future. The UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 aims to support low-carbon industries, contribute to climate neutrality, and position the nation among the primary hydrogen producers by 2031.

Blending hydrogen with natural gas can substantially lower carbon emissions and provide a steady reduction of emissions as the hydrogen proportion increases over time. To this end, Siemens Energy aims to make all our gas turbines completely hydrogen compatible by 2030, preserving operational relevance of capital-intensive power plants and enabling conversion for hydrogen use when viable.

We’re also supporting the growth of the green hydrogen sector with the recent inauguration of the world's first gigawatt-scale electrolyzer factory in Berlin. This facility, developed in partnership with Air Liquide, signifies a significant stride towards sustainable manufacturing and a renewable hydrogen economy. The factory's anticipated gigawatt-scale production of electrolyzer stacks, scaling up to 3 gigawatts by 2025, underscores the commitment to fostering innovation on a global scale.

Innovation and collaboration

Innovation stands as a cornerstone in the UAE's economic growth and sustainable development strategy. Siemens Energy's substantial annual global investment in innovation aligns seamlessly with the UAE's focus on fostering an innovative culture across sectors, especially in renewable energy.

Hosting Cop28 in the UAE presents a unique opportunity to showcase the nation's leadership in the energy transition, reaffirm commitment to climate action, foster innovation and partnerships, and catalyze momentum toward a more sustainable future, both regionally and globally.

Collaboration is paramount. Addressing the energy transition requires collective efforts from governments, industry, academia, and civil society. The urgency for meaningful change grows, emphasizing the need for immediate action. With the UAE as the host, Cop28 is poised for success. Through collaborative endeavors aimed at decarbonization and concerted action, we can effectively combat climate change, realize the Paris Agreement objectives, and avert the most severe potential consequences.