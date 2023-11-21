American University of Sharjah: empowering future leaders

Consistently ranked among the top 10 Arab universities for the past nine years by QS Arab Region University Rankings (2024), AUS stands out for its student-centric approach to fostering knowledge entrepreneurship and academic excellence.

The university's well-rounded, American-style liberal arts education is underpinned by a thorough understanding of the incessant changes in global needs and market dynamics. It fosters a passion for learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, resilience, communication and creativity, positioning its alumni for success in any field.

AUS offers progressive curricula for 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level through its College of Arts and Sciences; College of Architecture, Art and Design; School of Business Administration and College of Engineering. The university also offers 16 master’s degree programmes and four PhD programmes.

National and international recognition

AUS alumni are highly sought after, with many holding key roles as government and business leaders, successful entrepreneurs, industry leaders and respected academics and researchers. According to QS World University Rankings (2024), AUS is among the top 25 per cent of universities in the world and ranks first in employer reputation in the UAE.

AUS is licenced and its degree programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the UAE Ministry of Education's Higher Education Affairs Division

It has also been accredited in the US by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education since June 2004. Its School of Business Administration has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business since April 2011.

The Bachelor of Architecture programme of College of Architecture, Art and Design is accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board of the United States. The bachelor of science degree programmes in chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering and mechanical engineering offered by the College of Engineering are accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, and the bachelor of science degree programme in computer science offered by the College of Engineering is accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET.

Understanding of the changing market

Having adopted a work-integrated education style encompassing industry needs and growing trends, AUS continues to build on its more than 25 years of experience for a better tomorrow, addressing any skills gaps between academia and the labour market through its advanced curricula, state-of-the-art facilities and training, internship and study abroad opportunities. This adept understanding of the ever-changing market and advancing technologies sees the university continuously upgrading its academic offerings to meet the needs of the future.

This dynamic approach to education is a testimony of the calibre of AUS’ 338 world-class, full-time faculty members. As supportive educators and active researchers, AUS faculty members are dedicated to helping students reach their full academic potential.

Diverse and dynamic campus life

The vibrant learning environment at AUS is further enriched by a culturally diverse campus life catering to students from more than 90 countries. Students can explore their personal interests through more than 100 student clubs and organisations, leadership programmes, sports and community service. AUS also offers its students a safe, comfortable and convenient home in its residential halls. More than 1,400 students live in separate men’s and women’s halls, enjoying the rich multicultural atmosphere and the support of the university’s dedicated staff.

Scholarships and financial aid

AUS works to ensure that financial circumstances do not prevent talented students from achieving their educational goals. Each year, two out of three AUS students receive some form of need-based grant or merit scholarship.

AUS continues to pioneer the future of learning and graduating professionals who are positioned to succeed in any field they choose and make a difference in their communities.

