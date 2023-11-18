US showcases advanced aviation systems at Dubai Airshow 2023

The Dubai Airshow 2023 was held last week in Dubai, with participation of the United States and other defence partners, in addition to a large gathering of private sector companies. The 18th event couldn't have come at a more important time to reaffirm the robust defence partnership underpinning Middle East stability, and the growing status of Dubai on the world stage as a leader in aerospace industries.

Dubai Airshow 2023 was easy to spot, with spectacular static and flying displays of 180 aircraft featuring cutting-edge military and civil aviation technologies and unparalleled manufacturing capabilities.

The event was staged at the emirate's sprawling Dubai World Central airport, described as “the future of the aerospace industry”, with 20 country pavilions, more than 1,400 exhibitors, and a busy agenda of 300-plus speakers and nine conference tracks tackling a wide range of topics in technology, sustainability, and defense.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and major aerospace milestones in recent years, Dubai Airshow has become the primary meeting point for the industry, and a place where many new opportunities are created.

In the 2021 show, more than 100 US companies participated, deepening the aerospace co-operation between the US and United Arab Emirates, and forming a platform for closer strategic ties.

The US was represented at Dubai Airshow 2023 by a military delegation from United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), reflecting the seriousness of the country's commitments to the region and its confidence in the event’s profile to generate new business for US manufacturers of aerial defence and aviation systems.

More specifically, the US showcases its Advanced Aerial Mobility systems, with focus on interoperability, capacity building and partnership, and with the ultimate objective of maintaining the security of the UAE and the Gulf region as a whole against regional threats.

The US military was set to display one of its Patriot missile-defence systems at the Dubai Airshow but has since updated its deployment plans.