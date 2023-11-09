A taste of Ireland at home in the UAE

For seven years, Kibsons has been on a mission to provide UAE residents with premium quality, affordable and delicious food to their doorsteps. Not just from their sustainability-focused facilities and local suppliers, but increasingly from around the world.

Kibsons philosophy of ‘supporting local’ is truly global and this extends to the shores of Ireland with its recent partnership with leading Irish supermarket, SuperValu. Eighty-seven new Irish food providers now have access to the UAE market as the famous blue Kibsons delivery box can now include the extensive range of SuperValu items, much loved on home Irish soil and now available in the UAE.

As part of the Musgrave Group, a 146-year-old family-owned leading wholesale, retail, and food service business in Ireland, the much-loved SuperValu brand mirrors the Kibsons culture of family business values. The vast majority of SuperValu products are made in Ireland, and now customers in the UAE can enjoy an authentic Irish experience, and for the UAE’s Irish community, a taste of home away from home.

“Our customers who enjoy authentic Irish products will long know the quality that is synonymous with SuperValu” says Halima Jumani, chief executive of Kibsons.

SuperValu is now available at Kibsons

“We felt that the company ethos of SuperValu, all about growing and supporting local, absolutely fits with the Kibsons brand philosophy. Offering an even wider range of healthy and fresh produce to our deliveries is always welcome. We like to bring the world to our Kibsons customers, and Irish expats can enjoy that ‘little bit’ of home” Jumani continued.

As their core business since 1980, Kibsons offers an ever-increasing range of quality fresh fruit and vegetables from all continents. They supply a wide selection of premium produce options, organics, bulk packs, pre-packs and ready-to-eat products to a wide range of retail and wholesale customers in the UAE and beyond. By controlling their own dedicated importing, warehousing, distribution, IT and customer service teams they are able to optimise product quality and ultimately improve value to thousands of private households across the Emirates

And it works both ways too - SuperValu continues to source locally wherever possible. SuperValu sources 100 per cent of it is fresh meat and poultry from Bord Bia-approved farms and over 1,800 Irish suppliers. Reaching dozens of new nationalities, who would never have had access to the SuperValu range is a key bonus for Liam Hyland, Director of Export & International Trade, Musgrave Group.

SuperValu continues to source locally wherever possible

“Kibsons are synonymous with the UAE’s fresh, high-quality food offering. We are Ireland's largest fresh food retail, so the opportunity to leap into the international arena with them is an exciting development for us. Irish butter, yogurts and the firm favourite Irish biscuits and cakes are now available for UAE customers to enjoy at home - bringing the best of Ireland to those who know and miss it, and also those who are yet to discover it,” he said.

Kibsons also offers a wide range of imported and processed meat and poultry products produced in their HACCP-approved facility. Home delivery customers can now experience the same levels of product quality that they have supplied to the wholesale market for years. The meat range includes organic, hormone-free, premium and value-added products to suit every taste and customer requirement. Partnering with SuperValu cements the dedication to supporting independent suppliers across the region, and the world - extending the choice and value to customers, and the support that local producers need, wherever they call home.