Resecurity and Spire Solutions announce partnership agreement at Gitex 2023

In a groundbreaking collaboration in the MEA region, Resecurity, a globally recognised leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, has recently formed a strategic alliance with Spire Solutions, a distinguished security, and data partner in the Middle East and Africa.

This partnership marks a significant development in the MEA cybersecurity landscape, introducing a comprehensive range of services, including threat intelligence, vulnerability management, incident response, and managed security solutions. By combining Resecurity’s innovative threat intelligence with Spire Solutions’ regional expertise, this collaboration aims to empower organisations of all sizes to defend against advanced cyber threats.

The partnership is aimed at addressing the growing challenges of cybersecurity and will leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver a comprehensive solution. By integrating Resecurity's innovative threat intelligence and response capabilities with Spire Solutions' proficiency in the regional market and the local threat landscape, the partnership aims to help organizations of all sizes protect themselves against the most advanced cyber threats.

"We are excited to collaborate with Spire Solutions to bring our advanced cybersecurity capabilities to a wider audience," said Gene Yoo, chief executive of Resecurity. "Every business organisation just has to be a step ahead of threat actors in this present dynamic threatscape. This cannot be achieved without access to top-notch solutions to achieve their cybersecurity objectives."

The solutions offered by Resecurity will feature cutting-edge threat detection capabilities, advanced threat analysis and response, and a dedicated team of security experts who will be available 24/7 to offer support and guidance. Through this partnership, Spire Solutions and Resecurity will help realise this vision and contribute to a more secure digital ecosystem.

"Spire Solutions is proud to collaborate with Resecurity to offer first-class security solutions to our customers," said Sanjeev Walia, chief executive of Spire Solutions. “By leveraging Resecurity's cutting-edge threat intel and response capabilities along with Spire’s consultative and fusion approach, we can boldly assure our customers of a comprehensive solution that will enable them to stay ahead of the curve."

Resecurity's expertise enables it to assist organizations in the Middle East and Africa region in mitigating current and emerging cyber threats. Resecurity's early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks allows organisations to develop a more secure digital environment and safeguard their sensitive data from theft and misuse.

Spire Solutions has exclusive distribution rights to some of the world’s best-known solution providers (OEMs), providing organisations in MEA access to top-of-the-line cybersecurity solutions. This gives these organisations the ability to remain up-to-date with the rapidly-evolving cybersecurity landscape, enhancing their capacity to secure their digital assets.

Recently, Resecurity products have been also named a Gold Winner by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive fields such as cyber threat intelligence, threat hunting, and third-party risk management:

for Third Party Risk Management in North America: ResecurityRisk Supply Chain Risk Management Platform GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity Hunter Research & Development

Resecurity has been recognised by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report and External Risk Mitigation Platforms providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.