Epson supports the journey of learning during the back-to-school season in 2023

Children tend to read differently from books versus screens. Recent research indicates that students may learn better from printed materials compared to using screens, according to Deloitte’s 2022 back-to-school spending survey. The research shows that while digital learning is growing, traditional learning is more effective whilst children are developing. Recognising this trend, Epson’s Back-to-School bundle provides the paper resources that families in the Middle East need to get the most out of educational materials.

This back-to-school season, with the purchase of selected Epson EcoTank printers, families can get a three-year warranty and up to three years’ worth of paper and ink.

The EcoTank L3350 printer offers a seamless experience with no need for cartridge replacements, featuring a 100-sheet rear paper tray and impressive print speeds of up to 15 pages per minute. Whether you are part of a modern and bustling household or seeking high-quality printers, this printer is an ideal choice. Meanwhile, the Epson All-in-One EcoTank L3550 takes print productivity and convenience to new heights within your home. The upgraded PrecisionCore Printhead ensures even faster printing, while the replaceable maintenance box reduces repair downtime, enhancing overall efficiency.

With effortless wireless connectivity and the ability to print directly from smart devices, the EcoTank L3550 delivers efficient and premium home printing, copying, and scanning. Transform your mobile device into a user-friendly control center with the Epson Smart Panel app, granting you the power to effortlessly manage your printer's functions, status, and ink levels.

Among the other printers included in the offer are the EcoTank L3560, EcoTank L5590, and EcoTank L8160.