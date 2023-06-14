Payments technology firm Worldpay unveils UAE expansion plans

Worldpay from FIS, a leading payments technology company, has recently unveiled its plans to expand its payment processing capabilities into the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This strategic decision enables Worldpay to extend its top-notch payment services to domestic merchants in the UAE, allowing them to enhance their offerings both locally and internationally. Additionally, this expansion welcomes international merchants with global aspirations and rapidly growing enterprises seeking to establish a presence in the UAE market.

According to the latest edition of The Global Payments Report, the e-commerce market in the UAE is projected to reach an impressive US$43 billion by 2026, with credit cards playing a significant role in driving this growth. To succeed in this thriving market, merchants require a reliable payment partner who can navigate consumer preferences and capitalize on emerging trends.

Tausif Ahmed, UAE Country Leader, Worldpay from FIS

Expressing excitement about Worldpay's entry into the UAE market, Tausif Ahmed, the Merchant Country Leader at Worldpay from FIS, highlighted the vast growth opportunities available to both domestic and global businesses, remarking, "The UAE presents new growth opportunities for domestic and global businesses, and it's an exciting time to be entering the market." He emphasized that Worldpay's expertise in payments empowers local merchants to expand their offerings and enables international merchants to understand local consumer payment preferences, staying ahead of evolving trends. This knowledge equips merchants to optimize their performance as they venture into new markets, both domestically and internationally, thereby accelerating global commerce.

Worldpay

Merchants in the UAE now have access to Worldpay's advanced acquiring capabilities, which encompass authorization, clearing, payments settlement, dispute management software, and data insights. Through a single integration point, merchants can enhance acceptance rates, elevate the customer experience, and mitigate the risks associated with fraud.

Worldpay's expansion into the UAE aligns perfectly with its growth strategy of strengthening its presence in merchant acquiring across new markets. By actively supporting the UAE market, Worldpay aims to empower merchants to thrive in the digital economy and extend their global reach, reinforcing their position as a leading force in the industry.