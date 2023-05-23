Alef Education on securing student data: The importance of cybersecurity in EdTech

Education in the modern digital age requires the rapid use of technology and data. EdTech has transformed students’ learning while shedding light on new risks and challenges. As a result, maintaining cybersecurity and safeguarding student data and privacy has become a significant concern for parents, teachers, and EdTech providers. Alef Education is one such provider that understands the importance of cybersecurity and is committed to ensuring that students, parents, and educational institutions can have confidence in the security and privacy of their data.

EdTech has become an essential pillar of education in recent years, enabling streamlined distance learning, personalized instruction, and improved student engagement. It has led to a surge in EdTech industry growth, estimated to be worth AED 26 billion (US$ 7 billion) in the Middle East and Africa region by 2027. However, the rise of EdTech also means an increase in the collection and use of student data, making it imperative to protect student privacy and data in the digital age.

This new learning architecture leverages the social reach of the internet to provide personalized learning and training that can adapt to individual learning needs and analyze big data to determine the most effective pathways for student progress. EdTech has the potential to increase efficiency by lowering costs, increasing teacher productivity, boosting student engagement, and improving student digital literacy. There is compelling evidence that new educational technologies, such as e-learning, provide exceptional opportunities for students, trainees, and instructors to learn, enhance, and retain essential skills and knowledge.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education

Despite these benefits, e-learning systems are vulnerable to security risks due to their open, distributed, and networked nature. Software attacks such as viruses, worms, macros, denial of service, and espionage pose significant security risks to student online safety. These threats include data breaches, identity theft, unauthorized access, and damage to the reputation of educational institutions. As a result, it is a significant challenge for EdTech vendors, schools, and educational institutions to ensure data security in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Additional risks posed by cloud computing, IoT devices, and third-party integration must also be addressed to safeguard student information and privacy.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, “At Alef Education, we understand the importance of cybersecurity and student privacy—our primary focus is online safety. We have taken various measures to protect student data, comply with relevant data protection regulations, and ensure secure access to the platform. In addition, we strictly adhere to industry standards, including ISO 27001 certification, which confirms the effectiveness of the company’s information security management system. Alef Education adheres to industry standards, such as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in the United States. FERPA sets guidelines for the privacy and security of student records, ensuring that we maintain compliance with the necessary regulations. Regarding secure data storage and encryption, we employ robust encryption methods to safeguard student data during transit and at rest. It ensures that sensitive information remains confidential and protected from unauthorized access. In compliance with data protection regulations, we have adopted the most robust data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) - the golden standard to follow.”

Cybersecurity and privacy for students and educational institutions can be ensured by following best practices

“We conduct regular security audits and engage in penetration testing to identify and address any vulnerabilities in our systems. By proactively assessing our infrastructure and applications, Alef Education can avoid potential security risks and ensure a robust cybersecurity posture. On November 28, 2021, the UAE Cabinet issued Personal Data Protection Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 45/2021, regarding the Protection of Personal Data, which came into effect on January 2, 2022. We welcome the implementation and standardization of such legislation in developing and regulating the data protection standards that companies must comply with. This comprehensive framework for protecting personal data is crucial in our industry, where we handle sensitive information about students, parents, and educators. First and foremost, it ensures that all personal data is collected, processed, and stored securely and in a transparent manner, which enhances our client's trust and confidence in our services.”

Cybersecurity and privacy for students and educational institutions can be ensured by following best practices, such as implementing strong cybersecurity measures, including encryption, authentication, and access controls, conducting regular security audits, and training employees on cybersecurity. Alphonso said Alef Education is committed to following a set of ethical principles and values when designing, developing, and supporting AI systems. “The Ethical Charter consists of nine principles: Accountability, Transparency, Fairness, Safety, Privacy and Security, Shared Benefit, Human Control, Human Values, and Non-Subversion. We place AI at the forefront of our innovation and delivery model to improve the user experience while keeping users safe and protected from harm. These principles are inspired by and primarily derived from The Future of Life Institute’s AI principles,” Alphonso added.

While these best practices and laws are intended to strengthen online safety for all stakeholders, it is important for parents and teachers to educate students about online security, responsible use of technology, and personal data protection through effective communication. “Collaboration between parents, educators, and EdTech providers is critical to creating a safe online learning environment for students. The Alef Guardian app helps parents take an active role in their child's learning by providing updates on academic progress in each subject and a summary of their weekly performance. It promotes transparency in tracking performance,” Alphonso explained.