The Family Office expands its presence in the GCC region, inaugurating an office in DIFC

The Family Office, a leading wealth manager in the GCC, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre in the United Arab Emirates, its third office in the GCC after Riyadh and Manama.

The new office will offer a wide range of wealth management services, including financial planning, investment advice, advising on building customised portfolios in private equity, private debt, real estate, direct funds and more to professional clients in the region. With a long track record in the wealth management industry since 2004, The Family Office is committed to continuously providing the highest level of service to its clients.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the GCC and bring our expertise in wealth management to Dubai," said Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office. "Our team of experienced financial advisors is dedicated to helping investors achieve their financial goals, and we look forward to providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of investors in the UAE."

The new office in the DIFC will help investors in the UAE access top-tier exclusive private market opportunities in collaboration with major international asset managers, starting from US$300,000. The firm has recently availed direct investment funds in private equity starting from US$50,000.

The team of expert financial advisors at The Family Office provides advisory services to investors who need expert assistance in building customised portfolios that meet their specific financial needs.

In May 2022, The Family Office launched its digital wealth management platform which allows investors to create financial plans, assess their risk appetite, access international and exclusive private market opportunities in partnership with world-class asset managers, receive an asset allocation proposal then build and simulate their portfolio for 10 years, all within 10 minutes. This platform is a natural extension of the digital transformation journey which the company started in 2020 with the launch of its client application. The platform will soon become accessible to clients of the Dubai office.

Learn more about The Family Office digital platform available for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia here