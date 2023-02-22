Bloom Holding begins handover of Aldhay six months ahead of schedule

Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding, announced that it has begun the early handover of townhouses to owners at Bloom Garden’s fifth phase Aldhay.

Aldhay was completed six months ahead of its scheduled handover date, which was set for the third quarter of 2023, adding 181 spacious two to five-bedroom townhouses to the existing elegant 457 villas and townhouses at Bloom Gardens.

Aldhay’s townhouses come in a variety of types and sizes that range from 124 square metres to 325 square metres. Each home is designed with a Mediterranean feel and superior, modern finishings, complimented by exceptional facilities.

“The delivery of Aldhay townhouses ahead of schedule is a testament to the strength of the Bloom brand, and further evidence of our ability to deliver beyond our promise and provide high-quality residential developments in a timely manner,” Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, said.

“Aldhay will provide residents with a premium asset that delivers great value; moreover, it will provide a home in which all family members can flourish, in a community that fosters genuine human connection," he said.

The well-established gated community is located on the Eastern Mangrove Corniche, part of Bloom’s master planned community, Bloom Gardens. Aldhay is designed to become an exclusive self-sustained residential community in one of the most prestigious areas in Abu Dhabi city, close to ministries and several government departments.

Aldhay enjoys a strategic location that provides easy access to the Abu Dhabi – Dubai highway and within close proximity to some of the city's key landmarks and lifestyle destinations, including Khalifa Park, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Zayed Sport City, offering a high rental yield for UAE national investors and a great place to call home for end users.

Aldhay’s residents will have direct access to premium amenities including a round-the-clock security, landscaped recreational areas, exclusive clubhouse, swimming pools, childrens' play area, F&B outlets, prayer halls, state-of-the-art male and female gyms, as well as retail shops, and educational institutes such as Brighton College Abu Dhabi, and Bloom nursery.