McDonald’s UAE invites families to plant together with every Happy Meal purchased

McDonald's UAE is encouraging families to learn about the personal and environmental benefits of planting through its Little Seeds of Hope initiative in partnership with Emirates Environmental Group and Del Monte Foods. For a limited time starting December 19, each Happy Meal will include a sachet of lettuce seeds. This unique addition to the popular toys that come alongside the widely loved Happy Meals aims to encourage families to plant the seeds provided. The lettuce seeds offered are from Del Monte Foods, McDonald's UAE’s trusted fruits and vegetables supplier.

The initiative aims to encourage families to plant the seeds provided. Image: supplied

Customers will also receive a leaflet with every lettuce seeds sachet that includes exciting activities and stickers to decorate the plant pots. The initiative offers an ideal activity to bring families together to learn about planting and teaches children the values of patience and care.

"We have been committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and a local member of our community since our inception. We do this through long-standing partnerships such as with Emirates Environmental Group and trusted suppliers like Del Monte Foods. Through our Little Seeds of Hope initiative, we want to encourage families to make a small contribution to the environment while creating feel-good moments." said Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald's UAE.

McDonald’s UAE has a longstanding partnership with Emirates Environmental Group built around environmental preservation in the UAE. Previous work saw McDonald's UAE ‘Planting for a Greener Future’ through a special educational-urban-afforestation program, seeding 350 trees across governmental schools around nation and turned 7000 sq ft of barren land into beautiful green lawns. Through this initiative and multiple others, McDonald’s UAE and Emirates Environmental Group work hand in hand to be responsible corporate citizens.

For more information please visit https://www.mcdonalds.com/ae/en-ae/little-seeds-of-hope.html