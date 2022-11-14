The tasty bits of the Abu Dhabi culinary season so far

And off we go…

The most anticipated culinary season of the region, Flavours Abu Dhabi, has begun. Two mouth-watering months of discounts and deals on delicious delicacies from around the world is now in full effect across the Emirate.

The first week was a ball as special NBA-inspired deals were on offer at Meridien Plaza, Shang Palace, Al Khalidiya Palace and La Carnita, all playing their part with some exquisite assists. Following the theme of sports, restaurants including Silk & Spice at The Sofitel Hotel, Paradiso and The Lighthouse offered some knockout UFC 280 menus in tribute to the Saturday night’s Oliveira vs Makhachev Lightweight title bout.

From extreme energy to elegant eateries.

The highly acclaimed Chef’s Table has also made a long-awaited return. For one month, a line-up of top chefs is serving delectable dishes that can be enjoyed at affordable and discounted prices at participating fine dining establishments. It does not get much finer than the following:

Japanese restaurant Otoro, with its modern take on traditional Japanese eateries, are offering two appetizers and one main course for AED 185. Whilst the illustrious Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is presenting customers with three courses of delicious Cantonese cuisine at just AED 398 per person.

The charmingly cosy “neighbourhood yakatori” restaurant Niri, is presenting customers with a three-course menu for only AED 300 per person. Meanwhile, “family-style cuisine” at Italian restaurant, Talea is available for a palatable AED 400 per person for four-course menu by chef Luigi Stinga.

It is also the home of Michelin-Starred chef Antonio Guida. Bravissimo.

Other reputable restaurants taking part in Chef’s Table include Lighthouse, LPM Abu Dhabi, Paradiso, Fouquet’s, Oak Room, Vakava and Moksh.

Discounts and deals on delicious meals from around the world are now in full effect across the Emirate. Photo: supplied

Also, to come this season.

The second Supper Club.

Taking place soon, this next charming chapter will be hosted by well-renowned chef – Maroun Chedid. His fine dining experience will be serving guests with a guided gastronomic tour of his creative rendition of Lebanese cuisine.

His scientific approach to culinary creation will see him take traditional Lebanese dishes through a form of alchemy to produce a more modern iteration. Stay tuned for the location of this palate pleasing evening.

In the previous edition of the Supper Club – under the fascinating theme of “Modernization of Emirati Cuisine” – we saw a captivating culinary collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens, from the well-renown Oak Room restaurant, and local superstar chef Faisal Naser - chef and founder of Lento restaurants.

World-renowned chef Maroun Chedid will be delighting food fans as he brings his incredible talents to this exclusive, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Chedid will grace palates with his Lebanese-inspired culinary alchemy and is set to bring an exquisite Middle Eastern touch to the occasion.

Food Forward saw chefs Jordy Navarra, Jake Kellie and Khalid Al Saadi synergising their skills from 3 – 5 November to create a flavourful fusion of global gastronomy and local cuisine. To add even more flavour to the occasion, the event happened at the extravagant Emirates Palace, where a sizzling barbecue was taking place in line with the theme of the event: Open Fire Feast.

Bringing even more heat to the Food Forward series will be the smoke-fuelled pitmaster himself: Hattem Mattar who will be returning to Pura Resort on 16 Novmber to indulge us once again in his flair for BBQ in this spectacular location. Stay tuned for further details coming soon!

Food Forward offers up a flavourful fusion of global gastronomy and local cuisine. Photo: supplied

Special deals and discounts.

For two weeks Deliveroo users received up to 35% off selected meals from participating healthy restaurants in Abu Dhabi, and as part of the promotion there were even 5 lucky winners of Deliveroo PLUS free for a year.

One last, but very important thing to remember about Flavours Abu Dhabi, is that during all the exciting events mentioned and yet to be announced, malls, F&B outlets as well as coffee shops will also be offering discounts and deals throughout the season.

Huntr:

#AbuDhabiLovesCoffee 2022

Back for its 3rd year, the best specialty coffee concepts in Abu Dhabi are uniting to celebrate all things coffee from November 18 until December 7. Featuring ‘2 coffees for 22AED’ tasting menus and a roster of unique events, there is also a special competition that needs your vote.

Follow @thehuntrcom and @abudhabilovescoffee to know more

#AbuDhabiLovesBreakfast 2022

Making its debut this year alongside #AbuDhabiLovesCoffee, homegrown city guide TheHUNTR.com will be curating some of the capital’s best breakfast spots with appealing offers and experiences from November 18 until December 7.

Follow @thehuntrcom and @abudhabilovesbreakfast to know more

Miami Vibes:

This festive vibrant affair will be taking place from 1st December to see out the season in style.

Best Bites:

Subscribe to Best Bites to get regular updates on all the deals and discounts on offer from participating restaurants.

For more information and updates, please visit https://visitabudhabi.ae and @abudhabiculinary