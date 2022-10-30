Integrated end-to-end offshore offering answers oil and gas sector requirements

SAFEEN Group, a core component within AD Ports Group’s Maritime Cluster, has undergone rapid expansion, adding to its established marine services division to provide full service, from shipping and transhipment to offshore and subsea.

Complementary acquisitions and partnerships with industry stalwarts has resulted in combined marine assets and expertise as well as a unique end-to-end model that covers the full spectrum of the supply chain from ocean shipping to last-mile offshore delivery.

Within SAFEEN Group’s Offshore and Subsea division, Safeen Offshore and OFCO currently serve as one of the largest and most competitively priced providers of shore bases and offshore integrated logistics solutions in the GCC. Officially launched in January 2021 as a joint venture between AD Ports Group and Allianz Marine & Logistics Services, OFCO offers industry-leading knowledge and resources to a broad range of clients in areas such as Oil & Gas, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), heavy lift module transportation, total offshore logistics solutions and shore based operations.

This completely integrated logistics ecosystem caters to industrial and commercial customers’ every need. Clients can benefit from full management of the supply chain from supplier dispatching, transportation, to custom clearance, storage, material handling, heavy lift and loading onto vessels. A one-stop shop of efficient and cost-effective supply chain solutions – but without the burden of time and financial investment in new infrastructure, equipment, training or hiring.

Recently acquired Divetech provides an array of commercial diving services with more than 500 divers

The Offshore division has delivered more than 500 offshore logistics and heavy lift solutions within the UAE and the GCC. It has been able to do this due to diverse facilities, which include access to more than 70,000 square metres of shore-based operations and more than 100+ offshore support vessels.

The Subsea division delivers its services via a multitude of channels and subsidiaries. A joint venture with National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) established SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services, dedicated to delivering offshore Geotech & geophysical surveys as well as subsea services. Additionally, recently acquired Divetech provides an array of commercial diving services with more than 500 divers, Oil & Gas as well as the construction industry. The subsea division also provides full IRM (Inspection, Repair & Maintenance) solutions and has a considerable record in providing EPRS (Emergency Pipeline Repair Services), maintaining a network of over 5500 kilometres of subsea pipes.