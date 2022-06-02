Emarat partners with Pinza to offer customers new healthy options

Service station food has been gradually raising the bar but now Emarat and Pinza really aim to spoil their customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Emarat has partnered with KCG, parent company of locally grown Pinza and Punz by Pinza, to expand their healthy and nutritious food offering at about 50 Bakeria locations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, by launching Pinza this month. KCG will also be supplying their famous Punz by Pinza hand-shaped, seeded, rye sourdough sandwich bread to Emarat to increase the options available to the customer at Bakeria sandwich counters.

Christoph Winkel, manager of Emarat’s Bakeria, commented enthusiastically: “As a passionate food and beverage professional, I have always been aware of Pinza and what they are doing in the industry, so when the opportunity came around to partner with them and serve their incredible product at our locations, I honestly couldn’t have been more thrilled. I am excited to offer their deliciously healthy Pinzas at our Bakeria locations across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.”

Emarat has partnered with KCG to offer Pinza products at about 50 Bakeria locations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Photo: supplied

Ever more health conscious and discerning, Emarat customers expect nutritious options and excellent service. The corporation is constantly looking for new products and ideas while keeping convenience at the forefront of their minds. The well-stocked Convenience Stores are constantly expanding their offerings and the freshly baked, on-site, on demand Pinza products are both healthy and nutritious.

Ali Khalifa bin Shaheen Ali Al Shamsi, Emarat’s director general, said: “Leading the corporation into exciting times of growth means encouraging our teams to make bold choices while answering to the demands of the market for excellent and honest products. Emarat, as a federal government co-operation, takes pride in finding and empowering sustainable and locally grown ventures as they show that the UAE has some outstanding, homegrown talent.”

Pinza is in a class all of its own. Not a pizza and not a flatbread. It is the modern foodie’s answer to a wholesome, guilt-free and ridiculously delicious, hand-kneaded crust. The secret is the 80 per cent water to 20 per cent flour ratio, this ensures a crisp, light, easy-to-digest, healthier and tastier base. Experts scoured Italy for the best cured meats such as the bresaola and beef pepperoni, the best Italian tomatoes and cheeses. Vegetables are sourced locally when possible, ensuring that only the freshest GMO-free veggies and herbs are selected for the toppings.

Faisal Yabroudi, chief operating officer for KCG said: “This is our first big step into a consumer based, grab-and-go retail environment where customers can order, have their Pinza cooked fresh and handed to them in a matter of minutes. We can’t wait for everyone to try Pinza at its best ― fresh from the oven.”