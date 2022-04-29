The Dubai Mall has a new home for fitness and sport

If you’re smiling, you’re winning. That’s the spirit of Sun & Sand Sports, which has opened an expansive flagship store in The Dubai Mall. The sportswear retailer wants to help us get active and have fun, providing all the gear for our fitness journey – no matter our experience or ability.

Located next to The Dubai Mall Waterfall, the welcoming space has a comprehensive range of apparel for every popular sport and activity, with a dedicated team of specialists on hand to help you find the specific brands, designs and fits you’re looking for.

Featured brands include Nike, New Balance, Under Armour and many more. Spanning 871 sqm, visitors can browse a huge range of footwear – for basketball, skateboarding, football, or just for style. Visitors can kit themselves out with athletic gear, or simply grab some quick essentials to stay active.

Sun & Sands Sports new flagship store is located at The Dubai Mall. Supplied

In addition to clothing, the new Sun & Sand Sports venue provides athletic equipment for your home gym or weight training routine, as well as swimming gear, yoga mats and other essentials. At Sun & Sand Sports, sports and fitness is no longer about how hard your can push yourself, but more about being your happiest self.

It’s the perfect place to pick up a gift for anyone at all, with an array of lifestyle products and athleisure fits. It’s also the ideal time to shop ahead for summer essentials. Whether you need to keep cool with innovative activewear, or level up with new accessories like water bottles to help you beat the heat, you can be sure that the store has it all.

Come Play – with Sun & Sand Sports

Keen eyes may have seen the recent Sun & Sand Sports message, which lives up to the philosophy of inclusivity and fun. The Come Play campaign was an invitation for everyone to get active, no matter your age, circumstances or level of experience. The campaign began in February and the message still lives on, encouraging everyone to enjoy sports.

The immersive video states very clearly that “the game” doesn’t care if you’re an early riser, or a snoozer. You can be an attention lover, or camera shy. If you like going solo, or making your own tribe, or playing under the floodlights of a night sky. Or, maybe you will take long strides over skipping steps?

Maybe you miss a beat, trip, or fall. Or what if someone said you’re not an athlete at all? “The game doesn’t care about any of this”, according to the message. The only thing the game cares about, is if you’re in. Everyone is encouraged to enjoy sports and Sun & Sand Sports has everything you need to get involved.

Alongside the engaging content piece, Sun & Sand Sports has also spread the message across the region, with everyday people inviting the public to join the fun and take part in sports – with a clear gesture to “come play”. You can view the video, showcasing an amazing range of products from different brands, via the official Sun & Sand Sports YouTube channel.

The Sun & Sand Sports legacy

The new flagship store is entirely focused on helping you enjoy movement, connecting with others and feeling great both physically and mentally. For more than four decades, Sun & Sand Sports has made sports widely accessible, expanding to more than 70 outlets across the Gulf region.

The Sun & Sand Sports story began in 1979, but it wasn’t until 1997 that the brand first entered a shopping mall, with a large retail space in Deira City Centre. Over more than four decades, Sun & Sand Sports has expanded broadly across the GCC and is now a leading sports retailer in the Middle East.

Sun & Sand Sports venue provides athletic equipment for your home gym or weight training routine.

Over the years, the brand has inspired us to enjoy sports and movement, whether played individually or as a team. That continues to this day, with an impressive selection of indoor and outdoor activewear products available across the wide range of locations, and also available to purchase online.

So head to Sun & Sand Sports, located on the First Floor of The Dubai Mall, and get equipped for all your sporting needs. Everyone is welcome. The store is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

For more information, please visit the Sun & Sand Sports website.