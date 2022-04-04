Mastercard Cube: The Most Immersive Partner Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

In 2013, when Dubai won the region’s first world expo, few could imagine what would eventually transpire on the now-iconic site in Dubai South. In the years since that announcement, the master plan emerged in its physical form, excitement mounted, and the impact of a global pandemic had to be managed. Several partners stepped up to support Expo 2020 Dubai as it delivered on its theme of Connecting Minds and Creating the Future.

For more than 50 years, Mastercard has harnessed the power of technology to expand financial inclusion and the digital economy in a way that helps society-at-large thrive. So when Mastercard became the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, it opened up exhilarating new possibilities to collaborate and innovate, showing how it envisioned the potential of innovative technology as a force for good, to millions of visitors.

Mastercard Cube

That vision led to the immersive Mastercard Cube – ranked among 20 key innovations showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai – where visitors got a first-hand glimpse of a future far beyond payment cards. That future is one in which the power of payment technology will be harnessed to make life safer, easier, and more connected for all.

Through mixed reality features, the Cube brought to life a world in which frictionless connections, seamless technology, user-friendly interfaces, and sustainable consumer choices merge into intuitive, next-generation payment experiences. The pavilion offered a number of immersive multi-sensory experiences and the opportunity to embark on Priceless journeys tailored to visitor passions for sport, food, music, or being a force for good.

Among the Cube’s famous visitors was renowned Mastercard brand ambassador and internationally renowned football legend Luis Figo, whose visit was further elevated through the presence of the UEFA Champion’s League Trophy. Mastercard also hosted a Priceless Surprise with star cricketer Wasim Akram, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Luis Figo with the UEFA Champion’s League Trophy. Mastercard

Spotlight on sustainability

Beyond sport and entertainment, passion for the environment also had its moment. Mastercard’s commitment to sustainability spans inclusive growth, people and culture, environmental stewardship, and ethical and responsible standards. In addition to the Mastercard Cube, the technology company spotlighted its commitment to sustainability through a dedicated Priceless Planet installation at Expo 2020 Dubai, offering visitors a chance to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Expo 2020 Dubai also joined as a strategic partner of the Priceless Planet Coalition, which was launched by Mastercard in 2020. This global partnership initiative activates the efforts of private organisations, public institutions, and consumers to address climate change with the collective pledge to restore 100 million trees by 2025. Visitors could also add an optional donation while booking their tickets online, with Expo 2020 Dubai’s ticketing platform powered by Mastercard Payment Gateway Services.

“Doing Well by Doing Good” is at the heart of the company’s business ethos, and its belief that by supporting its communities, its partners, and its planet, it is enabling a virtuous cycle.

Tapping into the potential of women

Women entrepreneurs and small business owners are central to the story of sustainable economics and inclusive communities. At Expo 2020 Dubai, Mastercard amplified its support for businesses in the UAE and beyond, through a program of knowledge sharing, access to digital tools, mentorships and partnerships.

Mastercard’s partnership with Female Fusion, the region’s largest network for women-owned business, saw a number of workshops hosted at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Women’s Pavilion, aimed at educating and empowering women entrepreneurs. With Sarah’s Bag, a social impact fashion enterprise based in Lebanon, Mastercard launched the Priceless Collection, a capsule collection of handbags that became collectors’ items and official expo merchandise.

Engaging youth is key to unlocking a future of inclusive growth, and Mastercard is actively widening access and opportunity for participation in STEM subjects among girls in particular. Mastercard’s Girls4Tech initiative inspires and prepares young girls for careers in science and technology, by introducing them to encryption, fraud detection, data analysis, digital convergence, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

Through the partnership between Mastercard and the Expo School Program team, the company committed to reach 2,020 girls across the UAE before the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai, a target which was surpassed at the end of 2021. Since its launch in 2014, the program has reached nearly two million girls across 45 countries in 14 languages, including Arabic.

A Priceless legacy

Throughout Expo 2020 Dubai, Mastercard has pioneered technologies and driven change through its innovation and the exponential power of strategic partnerships. It collaborated with PepsiCo to launch an unmanned retail concept and refreshment store at Expo 2020 Dubai, powered by artificial intelligence and contactless payment technology. It welcomed Emirates Nature-WWF as an implementation partner of the Priceless Planet Coalition, enabling the restoration of the UAE’s vast mangrove habitats and surrounding coastal ecosystems.

It invited every visitor to discover and experience a Priceless moment. Whether it was by transacting through the convenience of Click to Pay technology, meeting a legend, making a sustainable pledge, or being captivated and inspired by the virtual future enlivened at the Mastercard Cube, possibility was everywhere. The payments technology company welcomed everyone on its journey to build a more open, inclusive, and connected world – a legacy that will live on long after this epic event.