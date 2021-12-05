Eight reasons not to miss the Mubadala World Tennis Championship

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) makes a welcome return this December with eight of the world’s best tennis players taking to the court at the International Tennis, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.

The 13th edition of the Arabian Gulf’s leading professional tennis experience promises to be another memorable high-energy weekend with top-class action and entertainment on and off the court from 16 – 18 December.

The Championship features eight of the best players in world tennis, six male and two female players, taking part in a series of elimination matches over the three-day festival.

So, with tickets selling fast for the three-day tennis extravaganza, and in celebration of our eight stars taking part, here’s eight reasons not to miss Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021.

1. MAKE WAY FOR THE BEST OF MALE TENNIS

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is back with a star-studded eight-player line-up, living up to its promise to bring the sport’s best players.

Since its inception, the Championship has delivered a world-class field with each edition.

This year’s line-up includes three of the world’s top 10 male players and two of champions of the women’s game. Reigning champion Rafael Nadal will be making his competitive return to tennis in Abu Dhabi, looking to win his sixth MWTC title. The current World No.6 is joined by World No.15 Dominic Thiem looking to impress on his return to the sport when he takes on three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray. World No.8 Casper Ruud, winner of the most titles on the ATP Tour this season is making his Championship debut, along with 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov. Meanwhile, World No.5 Andrey Rublev joins Nadal in entering the Championship on Day 2 when they face the winners of the Day 1 men’s matches.

The line-up at Mubadala World Tennis Championship. MWTC

2. SEE THE STAR FROM A REAL-LIFE FAIRYTALE AND AN OLYMPIC CHAMPION

The much-anticipated women’s match promises to be a huge highlight. US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who enjoyed a fairytale rise to Grand Slam glory this year, will be making her MWTC debut, where she will take on another debutant, Belinda Bencic, who won the women’s singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer. The match, which will close out Day 1 is a repeat of their US Open quarter-final.

3. TENNIS VILLAGE MAKES WINNING RETURN

The energy of the on-court action is always matched off court in the MWTC Tennis Village and this year, the much-loved feature is serving up a range of fan favourite activations and some exciting, new interactions. There will be something for everyone with activities tailored for kids, a winning array of F&B options, tennis clinics, live cooking with chefs from the Rixos, and much more. Stay tuned for further reveals.

A woman in a tennis ball costume at Mubadala World Tennis Championship. MWTC

4. QUIZ THE WORLD’S BEST PLAYERS

The return of the popular Tennis Village brings an enhanced fan experience. While the Village will have some of the tried and trusted activities, new for this year is Q&A sessions with the MWTC’s star player line-up. Throughout the three-day festival the players will take to the stage in the Village giving fans the opportunity to get in their questions and deep dive into the minds of elite sports stars.

5. FEEL THE THRILL OF FULL LIVE EVENTS

After navigating the challenges of the past 18 months, and relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions in Abu Dhabi, the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be held with full capacity. In line with current protocols, measures will be in place within the stadium to ensure the health and safety of fans, players and officials including mandatory wearing of face masks and sanitisation stations around the venue - meaning more fans can experience the thrill of live events in a safe environment.

6. FREESTYLE FUN

One man, one racket, one tennis ball. Get ready for a show. Renowned tennis freestyler Stefan Bojic, who has a huge online following (@stef_bojic) will be showcasing his unique skills around the Tennis Village and on the centre court throughout the three days. His high-energy, engaging, and interactive routine is worth the entry fee alone!

7. MAKE WAY FOR THE REGION’S BEST AMATEUR PLAYERS

The famed Mubadala Community Cup presented by Healthpoint provides a platform for the region’s best amateur players to enjoy some top-level competition and demonstrate their talents. MWTC hosts the MCC Playoff Matches on the outer courts at the International Tennis Centre during the three days. Created to foster and promote healthy lifestyles and help develop the sport, the MCC Playoffs enable amateur players to experience a professional championship environment and give spectators the chance to see the strength of the regional tennis circuit. A lucky few will even get to play with their heroes in the star player clinics!

8. CATCH THE ACTION IN AN UNRIVALLED SETTING

Making way for the best hospitality, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship offers the chance to catch the action in style with premium hospitality packages elevating an already unforgettable experience. The packages include premium court seating, exclusive access to more star player Q&As every day, the best of F&B, a premier parking permit, and an official event programme. A great way to watch live sports or the perfect festive gift for that someone special.

Lastly, what better reason to attend a major live sporting event with global superstars than affordable ticket prices. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.