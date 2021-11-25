MOTN brings fun and thrills

The Inspire Space features the MOTN FunHouse, with a series of rooms designed by UAE-based artists around the theme of the Jubilee. Image: supplied

The festivities have finally begun with the fifth edition of MOTN, Abu Dhabi’s ultimate entertainment festival, taking place right by the water on Abu Dhabi Corniche from December 9 to 18. The festival is back, better than ever, with jaw-dropping family fun, experiences, and an exciting schedule of international, regional and local stars performing on several stages across the festival grounds.

With a packed agenda featuring world-class international and local artists, breath-taking installations, spectacular luxury retail experiences and fun-filled activities for all ages, the annual festival will showcase a variety of unforgettable activities across six themed zones: Inspire Space, Thrill Zone, Food Hub, Music Arena, Shopping District, and Amusement Park.

One of the key highlights of the festival will be Inspire Space and the wonders that await visitors there. This unique zone features the MOTN FunHouse, with a series of Instagrammable rooms designed by various UAE-based artists, taking the attendees through an adventurous journey based on 50 years of the UAE’s foundation. Additionally, the zone also features plenty of great photo ops throughout, with The Dessert Museum and Animenia, a special area celebrating manga, cosplayers, and all things Japanese.

Meanwhile, in the Amusement Park, kids will be delighted to find the World of Nickelodeon, making its UAE debut this year, with favourites including PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Dora the Explorer. The Amusement Park also features plenty of beloved carnival rides, as well as a series of fun activities, including the Diggers Lab, a children’s play park, games, and a stage featuring performances that kids will love.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the festival will be the gigantic sculpture by South African artist and sculptor, Daniel Popper, which welcomes people in the Food Hub. The striking, larger-than-life installation is entitled Nurture and symbolises the importance of self-nurturing and the human relationship with Mother Earth, which requires our urgent attention. Popper is globally known for his figurative sculptures and magnificent public art installations, which have awed people around the world and have been featured in international festivals, including Burning Man and Tulum.

There will be a curated culinary experience in the Food Hub. Image: supplied

Once visitors pass through the installation, they will find themselves surrounded by a specially curated culinary experience in the Food Hub, with delectable menus selected from some of the best local and global F&B vendors, including many making their first experience in the capital city of Abu Dhabi. Burger & Beyond will serve some of the world’s favourite burgers, and plenty of other leading restaurants and cafés will fill everyone’s appetite.

Shopping fans will also find their happiness in the Shopping District, with the Beach Market, featuring local favourites, and the Bô-tik, a pavilion for luxury brands. Shoppers will be delighted to find exciting items, and several recognisable brands, including pre-loved pieces by Balmain, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, amongst others. The Shopping District will also feature EL&N London, the popular destination that is reputed to be the world’s most Instagrammable café, in the UAE for the first time.

The Thrill Zone offers visitors all the action-packed adventures their hearts can handle, including the famous Rick & Morty Laser Tag space, featuring the famous animated duo. The zone also hosts Horror Escape Rooms, a Wild Trail, skate & parkour parks, and the popular MOTN Basketball Hub. The Gaming Hub will provide a full gaming spectrum experience, while the Futsal area will host several championships.

The Music Arena will host several acts including Miami Band (above), Mohamed Al Salim and Mahmoud Al Turky. Image: supplied

Exciting thousands of fans and music aficionados alike, the festival’s ‘Music Arena’ will welcome globally and regionally known stars to its stage for a series of concerts headlined by Egyptian superstar Sherine. The Music Arena will also host several local stars, including Miami Band, Mohamed Al Salim, Mahmoud Al Turky, and Khaled Fouad.

The MOTN Festival aims to deliver a unique and highly interactive atmosphere that welcomes families and individuals from all backgrounds, reflecting the diverse community and spirit of the UAE. The festival will provide a wide array of never-before-seen entertainment, with performances, workshops, dining and retail offers, and activities for the entire family to enjoy over the course of 10 days. The fifth edition of the festival will be the biggest yet, and is certain to further cement the UAE’s reputation as a leading entertainment destination.

The MOTN festival will run in line with the Go Safe Certification, a unique programme launched by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), that aims to enforce global standards of safety and cleanliness at hotels, attractions, and venues across the emirate.