Al-Futtaim Ikea launches its new brand platform

Each year, people across the UAE look forward to the latest collections and the new catalogue from the region’s favourite Swedish home furnishing retailer, Ikea. Each collection is a milestone moment for the brand and features a selection of seasonally relevant products, representing the different individual and family customers in the UAE. As we head into fall and having said goodbye to the catalogue in 2020, Ikea, part of the Al-Futtaim Group, launches its new brand campaign that brings the latest launch closer to customers allowing them to create a perfect home as needs and wants continue to evolve, under the theme of ‘Make your home a space that changes with you’.

Over the years, the Ikea Catalogue has become an iconic and beloved publication with a 70-year legacy and an important success factor for Ikea to reach and inspire many people across the world, with home furnishing solutions and products. But with time, customer behaviour, and media consumption changing, Ikea is amplifying its unique home furnishing knowledge, products and solutions, capturing the strengths of the Ikea Catalogue through its digital channels and connecting with many more of the many people.

Commenting on the launch, Carla Klumpenaar, GM of Marketing, Communication and Interior Design for Ikea, UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, said: "At Ikea, we believe making a better life starts at home. A beautiful, well-organised home that captures your identity, allows you to be centred, anchored, and grounded, and changes your everyday habits. It can put a smile on your face, a spring in your step and completely change your mood, regardless of what else you have on your mind. We know that home is an ever-changing space and much more than the four walls, so our latest brand platform, Make your home a space that changes with you, conveys that Ikea can be a part of that journey and change with our customers as their lives change."

The video shows the lives of real people with real challenges. It throws light on the days when the course of their life changed; from the day they got married, the day they found out they were pregnant, the day they lost their job or got a new one, the day their parents decided to live with them, the day their children decided to move back in and the day they left their empty nesters. With everything changing, the video conveys how one must change their home to match the direction their life takes.

"We want to get closer to our customers, get to know them better, explore their homes and entertain them in a way that is truly Ikea. This is our Better Life at Home Movement," Carla added.

The findings from Ikea’s 'Life at Home' report indicates four key areas that it will be addressing across the year with products and solutions that will help change the lives and needs of customers across the UAE: affordable homes, smart homes, multi-generational homes with privacy, and sustainable homes within the community.

New home: affordable furniture

Ikea understands the importance of the little things, and how they can help turn a rented apartment into a haven to relax in after a hard day at work. This ensures customers always have the items to transform a space, whatever the budget, with reduced prices of over 1000 existing products in conjunction with the launch of the new collection.

Get connected, get smart

In addition to Wireless charging, Smart Lighting, Smart Sound and Smart blinds, Ikea introduces the fifth product segment from Ikea Home smart – Smart Air. Clean air is fundamental to be able to live a healthier and better everyday life at home and therefore Ikea is proud to launch the FÖRNUFTIG air purifier – a low-price air purifier that seamlessly melts into a home environment and doesn’t look like an electronic device.

Multi-generational homes

An Emirati home normally includes many generations: children, parents, grandparents, and even great grandparents. While family time brings a lot of joy to many people, we all need a space where we can destress and enjoy our own sanctuary. Now, more than ever, the definition of homes have changed; Home is where the kitchen is, the family room is, the me-corner is, the outdoor garden is, and the office is. Solutions and ideas have been carefully selected to address the challenge of privacy within such families who want to create multi-functional spaces in their homes, therefore, making Ikea locally relevant.

Sustainable homes within the community

Healthy and sustainable living are among Ikea’s focus points in its vision and ambition to become people and planet positive. Supporting UAE’s Vision 2021, which focuses on improving environmental quality, increasing the contribution of clean energy, and implementing green growth plans, Al-Futtaim Ikea is creating a movement in society around better everyday living. As part of the collection, Ikea will showcase how customers can live a sustainable life and create a space with a lower environmental impact.

To celebrate the launch, Ikea will be hosting a 'Life at Home' pop-up exhibition at Dubai Festival City Mall from August 25 for three months, which will showcase the products and solutions in action, featuring spaces for affordable homes, smart homes, sustainable homes and multi-generational homes with privacy, enriching every visit with ideas and inspiration.

